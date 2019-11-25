From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Alrighty … let the state-playoff previews begin. Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg — L-L League Section 2 combatants and friendly rivals — successfully navigated their District 3 playoff brackets and earned gold championship trophies. Up next, the PIAA bracket. In 5A, Cocalico will take on District 1 champ Cheltenham on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium, and in 4A, L-S will square off against longtime WPIAL kingpin Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 1 p.m. at Hollidaysburg Junior High School. Yes, that's the same TJ program that beat Manheim Central in the 3A state finals back in 2004. Eagles, Pioneers, Panthers and Jaguars. Oh my. Let the prep work begin …

1. HOW THEY GOT HERE

Cocalico (11-2) — Went 5-1 in league play and finished alone in second place in the L-L League Section 2 race under coach Dave Gingrich. … Lone section loss was 46-43 at uber rival Manheim Central. Other loss was 56-7 against Section 1 champion Manheim Township in the league-mandated crossover game. ... Cocalico is riding a 7-game winning streak. … Earned the No. 1 seed and had a first-round bye in the D3-5A playoff bracket. … Beat Governor Mifflin 42-14 in D3 quarterfinals; beat Warwick 21-13 in D3 semifinals; beat Cedar Cliff 45-7 in D3 championship to clinch the program’s third D3 title and second PIAA bid, first since 1994.

Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) — Went 4-2 in league play and finished alone in third place in L-L League Section 2 race under skipper John Manion. … Lone section losses were 33-14 vs. eventual section-champ Manheim Central, and 41-13 at Cocalico. Other loss was 27-20 against Hempfield in league-mandated crossover game. … Earned the No. 8 seed in the D3-4A playoff bracket. … Beat Elco 34-7 in D3 first round; beat previously undefeated No. 1 seed York Suburban 27-18 in D3 quarterfinals; beat 14-time D3 champ Bishop McDevitt 30-27 in D3 semifinals; beat 4-time D3 champ Berks Catholic 35-21 in D3 championship to clinch the program’s second D3 title and second PIAA bid, first since 2007. … The York Suburban, Bishop McDevitt and Berks Catholic victories all came on the road.

Cheltenham (13-1) — Went 6-0 in league play to win the Suburban One American division championship under coach Ryan Nase. … Lone loss was 19-7 in nonleague game vs. Abington; Panthers have won 11 games in a row since. … In the D1-5A playoffs, Cheltenham beat Springfield (Montgomery County) 41-7 in the first round; beat Unionville 35-21 in the quarterfinals; beat Kennett 42-20 in the semifinals; and beat Academy Park 43-42 for the program’s first D1 championship. … Cheltenham scored a TD and tacked on a 2-point conversion to take the lead over Academy Park with 28 seconds to play. Academy Park answered with a late TD of its own, and went for the 2-point conversion and the win. But the Panthers thwarted it, won district gold, and clinched their first trip to the PIAA playoffs. … Cheltenham is situated in Wyncote, Montgomery County, and is about six miles from downtown Philadelphia.

Thomas Jefferson (14-0) — Went 7-0 in league play and won the WPIAL Class 4A Big 8 division championship under vet coach Bill Cherpak. … WPIAL playoffs: Beat Montour 49-7 in quarterfinals; beat Blackhawk 49-0 in semifinals; beat Belle Vernon 41-7 for the program’s ninth WPIAL championship, and fourth in the last five years. … Beat District 10 champ Erie Cathedral Prep 28-13 in state quarterfinals to clinch matchup vs. L-S. … TJ is 3-0 in state-championship games: Beat Manheim Central 56-20 in 2004 3A finale; beat Garnet Valley 28-3 in 2007 3A finale; beat Archbishop Wood 34-7 in 2008 3A finale. … TJ is in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, about 14 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.

FYI: Cocalico/Cheltenham winner gets WPIAL champ Gateway (11-2) or District 12 champ Archbishop Wood (8-3) in the PIAA-5A title game. … L-S/TJ winner gets District 2 champ Dallas (13-0) or District 4 champ Jersey Shore (10-3) in the PIAA-4A title game. … The 5A championship game is Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium; the 4A championship game is Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

2. Thomas Jefferson’s offensive numbers are dazzling — and we’ll get to those in a second — but here are the five guys L-S must solve come Friday: OT Mike Huber (6-0, 270), OT Mac Duda (6-4, 275), OG Jake Krawczyk (6-4, 260), OG Logan Danielson (6-1, 265) and C Nick Trainor (6-0, 210) comprise the Jaguars’ punishing O-line. That group has done major damage, fronting an offense that is averaging 396 yards and 46 points a game. TJ has amassed 3,596 rushing yards and 2,488 passing yards. So there is plenty of mo in Jaguars’ camp. Now would be a good time to mention TJ QB Shane Stump, who is have an extraordinary season behind center. Check the numbers: 116-of-199 for 2,379 yards with 33 TD passes against — get this — just one interception. Uno. He has several D1 scholarship offers in his back pocket. And bullish RB Dylan Mallozzi has rumbled for 1,544 yards with 25 TD bolts. All of those gaudy numbers point directly to … the Jaguars’ O-line, which has been stupendous. … When Cathedral Prep scored 13 points against TJ in the state quarterfinals, it was only the second time all season that the Jaguars allowed double-digit points — and it was the first time since way back in Week 1, when Canon-McMillan scored 10 points vs. TJ’s D. We’ll touch on the Jaguars’ defensive prowess on Tuesday. Wait until you see those numbers.

3. Cocalico’s top priority on Friday will be curtailing Cheltenham flank threat T.J. Harris. He has 34 receptions for 609 yards with eight TD grabs, including the eventual game-winning TD catch against Academy Park in the D1 title tilt. Good news for the Eagles: Cocalico’s secondary has been a bright spot, with all-star safeties Noah Palm and Ronald Zahm in the back inflicting damage. Harris will test those guys for sure. He’ll have plenty of help; Cheltenham QB Adonis Hunter (100-of-184 for 1,886 yards, 23 TD passes against 6 INT, plus 14 TD keepers) isn’t shy about going up top, and RB Jamir Barnes (1,117 yards, 12 TDs) can scoot. The Panthers’ D has also been opportunistic, with 21 sacks, 18 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles. We have all week to breakdown this game, but here’s an early crux to ponder: Can Cheltenham’s defense slow down Palm (1,014 passing yards, 9 TDs; 1,432 rushing yards, 33 TD keepers) and Cocalico’s Veer offensive attack? That’s a tough O to crack if you don’t see it.

