Cocalico took a giant leap toward sewing up its first outright Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball section championship since 2006 on Monday night.

The Eagles clinched no worse than a tie for the Section Three title, compliments of a hard-fought, down-to-the-wire 50-44 victory at Manheim Central. The host Barons, who led into the fourth quarter, made Cocalico earn every ounce.

Cocalico (6-1 league, 10-1 overall) is ahead of Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 7-3) in the chase. The Pioneers wrapped up their Section Three slate Monday night with a 55-31 home victory over Garden Spot, setting up this simple scenario: If Cocalico beats Garden Spot next Monday in Denver, the Eagles will claim the outright crown.

Crossover games do not count toward the league standings this season.

“Every Section Three win is a gut-check win,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said. “Both times we played Central it came right down to the end. Section Three is tough. Whoever ends up winning this section will have a lot to be proud of. Just clinching a tie, we’re proud of that. The fact that it’s in our control now is big.”

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

The L-L League on Monday announced that if any of the section races end in a tie this season, the co-leaders will be named co-champs, and the team with the better District Three power rating will advance to the league playoffs, which will only feature the section champs.

Cocalico can earn a solo banner next Monday by beating Garden Spot.

“It feels really good,” Cocalico’s Hannah Custer said. “We’ve been building up the program the last couple of years, and this year we felt like we could really do something, and we’re doing something. We’re showing people how good we are as a team. We have a really good team bond. We’re always working together and it’s definitely a team thing. We’re like a family, and we definitely have all the pieces.”

Custer and Central’s Maddie Knier put on quite the scoring exhibition Monday. Custer scored 19 of her season-high 24 points in the first half, as the Eagles took a slim 26-24 lead into the locker room. Meanwhile, Knier poured in a game-high 30 points — one off her career-best effort — and her 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go sliced Cocalico’s lead down to 46-44.

But Kiersten Shipton and Erin Henry each hit both ends of a 1-and-1 in the waning seconds to clinch it for the Eagles.

BOX SCORE

Izzy Mack converted the two biggest buckets of the game, ripping cord on back-to-back deep 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Cocalico open up some breathing room. Her first trey, with 4:14 to go, stretched the Eagles’ cushion to 40-35. And Mack’s second 3-ball, with 3:19 left, put Cocalico up 43-37.

“That’s what seniors do: They step up and hit the big shots in those situations,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said of Mack’s dagger treys. “We kind of knew at the beginning of the year that Cocalico was going to be the team. And they’re playing like it now.”

Mack finished with 13 points and Olivia Sensenig came up big in the post for the Eagles; she scored both of her buckets in the lane and grabbed all six of her rebounds in the second half. Summer Bates had six points for Central; her buzzer-beater jumper at the third-quarter horn gave the Barons (4-4, 8-5) a 32-30 lead.

Cocalico snared the lead for good, 34-32, when Custer split the middle for a layup with 6:33 to play. The rest of the fourth quarter was a blur; Mack’s money 3-pointers, Knier scoring 10 points, including the late trey, to keep the Barons in it. And a bunch of big foul shots by the Eagles to ice it.

“Couldn’t be more proud of them,” Garrett said. “But the season isn’t over yet. And that’s the best part, because we’re having so much fun. We want this to keep going.”

One more Section Three win next Monday, and Cocalico will keep on going into the league playoffs.

PLAYOFF BRACKET IS SET: L-L League officials on Monday released the playoff bracket, which will feature the five section champions. One quarterfinal game will be contested on Feb. 23, with the Section Three champ hosting the Section Two champ. That winner will play at the Section Four champ in a semifinal game on Feb. 25. Also that night, the Section One champ will host the Section Five champ in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at Manheim Township.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage