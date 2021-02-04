It wasn’t the Cocalico bowling team’s best performance of the season, but Thursday’s match against Lampeter-Strasburg had plenty of positives nonetheless.

First, the Eagles coasted to a 7-0 victory, improving their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three record to 40-2.

Second, the win virtually wrapped up their fifth straight section crown. With second-place Garden Spot at 20-15, Cocalico only needs to win one game in its last two matches, both against Elco, which is 8-27.

And third, it provided some much-needed lane time at Rocky Springs, a house where the Eagles seldom bowl, but which will be the site of the L-L team tournament on Feb. 17.

“It feels good,” said Cocalico senior Tristan Current, who led all bowlers with a 583, of the likely section title. “We won it in my four years and five in a row. But we’re not satisfied. … We really like winning and we want to continue doing it.”

Under head coach Bryan Miller, the Eagles have done plenty of winning, posting records of 82-9, 87-4, 89-2 and 82-9 in winning the past four section crowns. (With the altered schedule due to the pandemic, league records only include matches within the section, so the Eagles will only have a possible 56 points this year.)

While Current’s series was short of his 207 average, it led a consistent effort by the team. Every other bowler rolled between 550-556, and enabled the Eagles to win games by scores of 1,028-725, 935-722 and 831-700, and the series 2,794-2,147.

“It was one of those things we were saying at the start of the season that this is going to be our fifth time,” Cocalico senior Alexis Miller said of another title. “Both Tristan and I had siblings who got their four years, so we wanted to get our four years.”

Miller, the head coach’s daughter, rolled a 564 series Thursday.

Thursday’s final result was not a big surprise. L-S came in with a 10-32 record and a 661 average. But despite the loss, the Pioneers bested their average in each game.

“We getting better each week,” L-S coach John Achille said. “Little steps; little steps.”

Nick Bukowski led the Pioneers with a 537 series.