Sometimes a team coming off a loss and looking ahead to some big games can be an equation for disaster.

Not so for Cocalico.

Instead, the Eagles seemed motivated and wasted no time showing its mettle from the get-go in a 33-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win over Conestoga Valley on Friday night in Denver.

Not only did the Eagles soar on defense, where they held the Buckskins to five short first-half series, but they also limited CV to one big first-half play.

Did we mention it also took only three plays on its opening series for Anthony Bourassa on a third-and-5 to run it in from 14 yards out?

It was the kind of night the Eagles’ offense produced, racking up 353 yards on the ground behind Steven Flinton (10 for 87), Carson Nash, who scored twice (on runs of 39 and 1) with 119 yards, and Bourassa (two scores and 44 yards), along with Austin Vang, who also had 44 yards on just two carries.

"We had a rough game last week and we just came together as a team," Nash said. "Everyone was playing for everyone and we were playing our hearts out there tonight. Having the fans there and hearing the band tonight, it finally felt like Friday night. We were focused this week."

Zach Fisher, along with Keagan Sweigart playing both ways, led the Buckskins with some nice catches and big hits on defense, while James Williams scored the lone points of the night for CV, on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Player of the game

Joe Paterno once said, "When a team outgrows individual performance and learns team confidence, excellence becomes a reality."

While the offense played extremely well, that describes Cocalico's entire defensive unit Friday, especially the line of Ben Bearinger, Jake Humphrey, Damien Wolf and Chuckie Drain.

Quotoable

"We have great coaches and communications are key, we work together and we're very physical," Bearinger said. "It's all about being aggressive and keeping together as a team. We are all very close, it's different with COVID this year in getting together, but we are a brotherhood here."

Up next

The Eagles are back home, where they are now 3-0 in Denver under the guidance of first-year coach Bryan Strohl, with a game against Elizabethtown next Friday. Conestoga Valley will head across the county to Manheim Central.

BOX SCORE

