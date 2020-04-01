Entering the 2019-20 men’s basketball season with four new starters and a first-time head coach, Hobart College wasn’t expected to do too much by some.

“We had a lot of people doubting us this year,” Hobart senior Tucker Lescoe said. “It was supposed to be a down year.”

By the end, the Statesmen matched the single-season program record in wins (23-5), set the new single-season record in win percentage (.821) and went farther than any Hobart team had gone before, reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Hobart, located in northern New York, might have went deeper in the postseason but didn’t have the opportunity to do so, with the coronavirus leading to the NCAA cancelling winter sports championships two weeks ago.

“It’s definitely sad because we had momentum,” Lescoe said. “And we didn’t think we were going to lose. We were playing our best basketball.”

Lescoe, Cocalico’s all-time leading scorer, was Hobart’s second-leading scorer this past season at 13.5 points a game. The 6-foot, 1-inch sharpshooter was lethal from long range, setting the program record for career 3-pointers made (300) and finishing with 1,398 career points, the 12th-best mark in program history.

On Senior Day in the regular season finale 93-67 win over Liberty League opponent Skidmore, Lescoe drilled a single-game program record 12 treys en route to a career high 38 points.

“I had about 30 family members there,” Lescoe recalled. “I kind of felt like something special was going to happen that day, but I was not expecting that. Once the game started, it felt like I was alone in the gym shooting by myself. ...it’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

After falling to Hempfield grad Bryan Karl and Ithaca in the Liberty League championship game, Hobart went on to win its next two games of the NCAA tourney, including a first-round win over University of Saint Joseph, who is coached by Jim Calhoun, the former UCONN coach who won three national championships with the Huskies.

“It was cool to beat him,” Lescoe said. “On the bus ride there all my teammates were like, ‘We’re about to play Jim Calhoun. He’s scouting us.”

With Hobart shutting down its campus and forcing students to online classes for the remainder of the semester, Lescoe returned home about a week ago. He’s set to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in media and society, with eyes towards a career in marketing or sales.

But that’ll come after he attempts to play pro ball overseas, a dream that’s on hold at the moment due to the coronavirus.

Just last week, Lescoe was named to the D3hoops.com East Region second team and the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-East District second team, which went along with the third all-league selection of his career.

“I can walk away from my four years there with a lot of pride,” Lescoe said of his time at Hobart. “We had a record-setting team this year with the No. 1 defense in the country and the No. 1 rebounding margin. ...all of it with a first-year head coach. This season really satisfied me as far as my entire career goes. It was an amazing experience.”