With her team off to a 4-1 start through the first five games this season, East Stroudsburg University women’s lacrosse coach Xeni Barakos-Yoder had her Warriors up to No. 12 in the NCAA Division II rankings by the middle of last week.

Barakos-Yoder, a Cocalico grad in her fifth season at the helm of ESU, was also excited for the eight seniors on the roster.

“It was my first recruiting class, actually,” Barakos-Yoder said. “We were expecting to turn some heads this season.”

The Warriors were scheduled for a home game March 14 against No. 4 Adelphi followed by a road game last Tuesday at No. 3 West Chester. Adelphi and West Chester met in last year’s Division II championship game.

“We were excited for that seven-day stretch,” Barakos-Yoder said.

That stretch never came. Instead, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference canceled the remainder of its spring sports slate on March 13, a day after the NCAA announced the cancellation of the winter and spring sports championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barakos-Yoder responded by holding a team meeting at a conference room in the school’s fieldhouse at noon.

“We got takeout. One last team dinner,” she said. “It was almost like a funeral. Someone played sad songs. Everyone cried and processed it.”

Chatting earlier this week, Barakos-Yoder said she believes the conference made the right move. But the cancellation has left her scrambling.

“We’re just trying to figure out where we go from here and how we decide to move forward,” she said. “If our seniors can come back, how does that work down the pipeline for next season? At the end of the day, hopefully this makes our players hungrier for next season.”

And what about those who can’t return?

“I would say that sports has taught them so much through adversity,” Barakos-Yoder said. “It doesn’t always go the way you want it to go. Now they’re applying that to this real-life situation they’re in. It will help them in the long run.”