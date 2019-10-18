Cocalico used the threat of the run to open up the passing game Friday night against Solanco in Quarryville.
The Eagles, who came into the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football game averaging nearly 300 yards on the ground, used play-action for three big long gainers in the first quarter, all from quarterback Noah Palm to Ronald Zahm, to key a big first half in which the Eagles' offense scored on all six possessions to open up a 40-0 halftime lead.
Cocalico cruised the rest of the way en route to a 46-15 victory over the Mules.
Palm completed 4 of 5 passes (all to Zahm) for 139 yards and two touchdowns, as he and Zahm had a big evening together. Palm also ran for 72 yards and two scores, while Steven Flinton contributed 57 yards and two touchdowns as Cocalico (4-1 Section Two, 7-2 overall) rolled up 270 yards on the ground (409 total) in the decisive victory.
“I felt we could take advantage of some things that they do defensively in the secondary,” Cocalico Coach Dave Gingrich said. “They run to the ball really, really well, but they bite on play-action. We saw it in some of our film from last year and then also what we saw this year. When you run play-action really well, it is a weapon. We don't throw the ball that much but we normally get guys open.”
Turning point
On the game's third play from scrimmage, Palm used play-action to hit a wide-open Zahm down the right side. Zahm hauled it in at Solanco's 30, made a move around the defender and took it to the house for a 45-yard score.
The Eagles' defense also turned a pair of Solanco turnovers into first-half points as Palm made a toe-tapping interception along the sidelines which led to a score. Then, just before half, Zahm picked up a Mules' fumble and returned it 47 yards to Solanco's 23. Three plays later, Palm ran it in as the half expired.
Key statistic
While its offense was rolling, Cocalico's starting defense turned in its second straight solid performance. Despite losing defensive tackle Brock Gingrich and linebacker Luke Angstadt to injury on back-to-back plays, they didn't skip a beat, holding Solanco to just 96 total yards in the first half before giving way to the reserves midway through the third quarter.
Solanco's Nick Yannutz, who had a league-leading 1,260 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns coming into the game, was kept in check in the first half with just 36 yards on nine carries. Yannutz did get his in the second half, thanks to a 70-yard run on the opening play of the third quarter. He finished with 117 yards on 13 carries.
Quotable
"What I liked was you lose two of your stronger defensive players, on back-to-back plays, and they didn't flinch," Gingrich said of his team's defensive effort. "They just regrouped and came out there and made plays."
Up next
Cocalico will return home next Friday for a regular season-ending showdown with Lampeter-Strasburg. Solanco (2-3, 5-4) will host Section Two leader Manheim Central.