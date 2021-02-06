There was a milestone moment Friday night in L-L League girls basketball action, when a talented senior player reached the 1,000-point plateau for the first time this season. More about that, plus the roundup and more news and notables …

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 41, Penn Manor 31 — The Blue Streaks spoiled the Comets’ return to the court; Penn Manor was back on the floor for the first time since Jan. 22. But Township won it, as Missy Welch bucketed a career-high 19 points. The Streaks trailed 13-8 early, but Township (4-3 league, 5-5 overall) used a 17-2 second-quarter clip to grab a 25-15 lead at the break. The host Comets answered with a 16-3 third-quarter spree, but Township outscored Penn Manor 13-0 in the fourth quarter to ice it. Kamia Goodley drilled four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 14 points for the Comets (1-4, 2-5).

Cedar Crest 34, McCaskey 33 — For the second night in a row, the host Falcons slipped on their comeback sneakers for a riveting victory. One night after digging out of a 22-10 deficit to rally past Garden Spot, Sarah Laney pocketed a season-high 13 points, and Cedar Crest overcame a 2-point first quarter and a 27-22 fourth-quarter hole to storm past the Red Tornado and remain in a first-place tie with Hempfield. The Falcons (5-1, 7-2) closed the game on a 12-6 spurt to stun the Red Tornado, which was thisclose from earning its first league W this season. Anisha Sepulveda popped in a career-high 13 points for McCaskey (0-6, 1-8).

SECTION 2

Warwick 52, Lebanon 33 — Lauren Pyle (season-high 26 points with three 3’s) and Demi Perezous (career-high 11 points) paced the host Warriors (1-1, 2-3), who used a 22-4 third-quarter blitz to overcome an 18-16 halftime deficit and race past the Cedars (0-5, 0-8). Lebanon senior Giahny Correa came into the game needing 18 points for 1,000 in her career, and she hit that number on the dot, sinking a fourth-quarter foul shot to join the grand club. She’s the first L-L League player to reach 1,000 career points this season, and Correa is the seventh player in program history to reach that mark.

Congratulations to @LHS_Cedars Girls Basketball Senior Giahny Correa, scores the 1,000 point of her career tonight against Warwick! Took a free throw at the end of the game to hit the mark! 🏀🎉👏👏@JeffReinhart77 pic.twitter.com/p72OJGCQyc — Chad Landers (@ChadLSportsGuy) February 6, 2021

SECTION 3

Cocalico 44, Solanco 31 — One night after taking over sole possession of first place with a solid victory over Lampeter-Strasburg, the host Eagles had to scratch and claw their way past the pesky Golden Mules to remain alone atop the section race. Hannah Custer scored 14 points, Kiersten Shipton knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and added 13 points, and Cocalico (5-1, 9-1) dug out of a 16-12 halftime deficit to stymie Solanco. The difference: The Eagles’ 19-8 third-quarter spree gave Cocalico the lead and some breathing room, and the piping-hot Eagles booked their fifth straight victory. Sammi Jackson (season-high 8 points) and Nikki Trout (8 points) paced the Mules, who had their 2-game winning streak snapped; just 24 hours earlier, they KO’d Manheim Central in OT to bump the Barons down a peg in the section chase. Speaking of Central … the Barons are set to host Cocalico in a key section tilt on Monday. Solanco (2-5, 3-7) is right back at it Saturday at noon when Section 5 leader Lancaster Mennonite comes to Quarryville for a nonleague scrap.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 42, Lancaster Country Day 32 — Sarah Arment poured in a career-high 16 points, and the Braves (2-5, 2-6) snapped a 3-game losing skid thanks to a 27-14 second-half clip. The host Cougars (2-5, 3-5) led 10-5 early an 18-15 at the break, but couldn’t fend off PV’s comeback chops. Alexa Thomas (career-high 12 points) and Genesis Meadows (10 points) paced Country Day in the scoring column.

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall 34, Elco 23 — The back-to-back reigning District 3 Class 2A champs picked up a solid road win, holding the host Raiders (7-4) to just six second-half points. Anastasiya Astapenka scored 13 points to lead the victors, while Kailey Eckhart popped in 12 points for Elco, which is alone in second place in the L-L League Section 4 hunt.

Also Friday, Columbia was looking up at a 23-16 halftime deficit at Annville-Cleona, but the Crimson Tide fired up its full-court defense and stormed past the Dutchmen for a clutch Section 5 win. Here’s the game story …

NOTABLES: Five nonleague tilts and a head-to-head section game on Saturday’s slate. The league game is a Section 2 clash featuring co-leader Elizabethtown visiting Warwick, which picked up its maiden section win Friday with a triumph over Lebanon. The Bears will need a win to remain tied atop the heap with Conestoga Valley, which is set to finally return to action Monday with a home date vs. Warwick. … Meanwhile, Section 5 solo leader Lancaster Mennonite has an intriguing nonleague matchup at high-noon in Quarryville vs. Solanco. It’s been an interesting 24-hour clip for the Golden Mules, who KO’d Manheim Central in OT on Thursday, and then jumped out to an early lead before falling to Section 3 leader Cocalico on Friday. Solanco will cap its 3-games-in-3-days blitzkrieg when the Blazers come calling Saturday. … Now that Correa has hit 1,000 career points, will any other L-L League players join her this season? With the truncated schedules, it could be tricky. Here are the six players who are closest to 1,000 through Friday’s games: Elco senior Amanda Smith (792 points); Cocalico senior Hannah Custer (778 points); Warwick senior Lauren Pyle (710 points); Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (642 points); Cedar Crest senior Reese Glover (596 points); and Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (561 points). The current active leader is Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson (1,604).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Warwick, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite at Solanco, 12 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Annville-Cleona at Kutztown, 1:15 p.m.

Susquenita at Northern Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kennard-Dale, 6:30 p.m.

Oley Valley at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

