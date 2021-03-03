Izzy Mack and Kiersten Shipton have spent the winter hoisting and making big 3-pointers for Cocalico’s basketball team.

The Eagles’ dynamic shooting duo made season-saving treys for their squad Wednesday night.

Mack and Shipton drilled must-have 3-pointers on back-to-back, crunch-time fourth-quarter possessions, and Cocalico, the Section Three champ and Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinalist, staved off Fleetwood 38-33 in a District Three Class 5A first-round thriller in Denver.

“We’re excited,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said. “This means a lot to our seniors. They want to keep playing, and I want to keep coaching them. We’re excited to get another home playoff game on Friday.”

Up next for the fourth-seeded Eagles (16-3 overall) is a quarterfinal date back in Denver on Friday against No. 5 Gettysburg — the defending champ in the bracket — which knocked out No. 12 Manheim Central 66-49.

Also Wednesday in Class 5A, L-L League Section Two co-champ Elizabethtown, the No. 3 seed, survived No. 14 Palmyra, 35-34, while No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg saw its season come to a close, after a 56-35 setback at No. 6 Lower Dauphin.

E-town will host Lower Dauphin on Friday.

Two other L-L League teams earned victories Wednesday: No. 7 Elco topped No. 10 Schuylkill Valley 53-34 in a Class 4A first-round game, and No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite, the Section Five champ, knocked off No. 4 Susquenita 53-40 in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

Cocalico, which won a district playoff game for the first time in more than a decade, is through to the quarterfinals after holding off No. 13 Fleetwood, which had a 26-25 lead on Amy Flannery’s jumper with 6:25 to play. That’s when Mack and Shipton took business into their own hands.

Shipton struck first; her corner trey gave Cocalico the lead for good, 28-26, with 5:39 to go. Then it was Mack’s turn; her top-of-the-key 3-ball pushed the Eagles’ cushion to 31-26 with 4:41 to play. Mack also pulled down four key defensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.

“Izzy and Kiersten both hit a clutch 3 at the end of the game for us,” Garrett said. “I’m very proud that they kept shooting with confidence because they’re phenomenal shooters. I’m very happy they stayed confident at the end of the game, and they hit some huge shots for us there.”

Hannah Custer, who scored 13 points for Cocalico, supplied the dagger, poking away a steal and scoring in transition at the other end for a 34-30 lead with 1:14 left.

The Eagles had to sweat out Fleetwood’s last-gasp salvo; Alexis Hess, who scored a game-high 17 points, banked in a deep 3-pointer to slice Cocalico’s lead to 36-33 with six seconds showing.

Mack and Shipton, who earlier buried those game-changing 3-pointers, iced it; they each made two free throws in the waning seconds and Cocalico earned a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Also in Class 5A:

Elizabethtown 35, Palmyra 34: The host Bears were looking up at a 28-25 deficit through three quarters. But E-town (13-3) finished fast, outscoring the Cougars 10-6 down the stretch to earn a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals opposite Lower Dauphin. Jade Love-Morris scored 14 points for the Bears, who survived Palmyra’s last-gasp possession at the buzzer.

Gettysburg 66, Manheim Central 49: The Barons put up a heck of a fight against the reigning 5A champs, but Central (11-7) came up short. The host Warriors had a 48-40 lead heading into the final quarter, and outscored the Barons 18-9 down the stretch to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals at Cocalico. Maddie Knier scored 23 points and Summer Bates hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 14 points for Central, while Anne Bair bucketed 22 points to pace Gettysburg.

Lower Dauphin 56, L-S 35: Katie Weigle popped in 23 points, and the host Falcons opened up a 32-15 halftime lead against the Pioneers and never looked back, setting up Friday’s quarterfinal at E-town. Emma Drouillard scored 15 points for L-S, which finished up 9-6.

In Class 4A:

Elco 53, Schuylkill Valley 34: Amanda Smith (18 points), Kailey Eckhart (13 points) and Ashley Yoh (12 points) paced the host Raiders, who opened up some breathing room with a 15-7 third-quarter clip and a 26-13 second-half surge overall. Elco (13-7) will play at No. 2 Eastern York in the quarterfinals on Friday. FYI: Smith is up to 910 career points for the Raiders.

In Class 3A:

Lancaster Mennonite 53, Susquenita 40: L-L League scoring champ Mariah Wilson poured in 30 points, and the Blazers outscored the host Blackhawks 30-20 in the second half to sprint into Friday’s semifinals. Up next for Mennonite (13-6) is a trip to Trinity to take on the top-seeded Shamrocks.

