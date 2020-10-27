Something had to give.

Lancaster Mennonite and Cocalico had identical 9-1 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three records, and the boys' soccer teams split two regular-season head-to-head meetings

Monday night at Donegal, during a one-game playoff to decide the section title, the breaking point came 78:05 into the second half when Matthew Laudenslager’s goal broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Eagles a 2-1 victory, propelling Cocalico into the L-L League playoffs.

With the win, the Eagles won the Section Three crown, their third straight title, and joined Manheim Township (Section One), McCaskey (Section Two) and Lancaster Catholic (Section Four) in a four-team league tournament.

Cocalico will face McCaskey at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Conestoga Valley.

With 1:55 remaining in regulation, Laudenslager, from about 30 yards out, sent a high, lofting shot that sailed over Mennonite goalie Josiah Martin’s outstretched hand and just underneath the crossbar for the winning goal.

“To score a big goal like this means a lot,” said the sophomore, who believes it was only the fourth goal of his career. “I am thankful that I got it, and I just want to keep scoring more my next two years here.”

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Eagles seemed more relaxed and were more aggressive in the second half. They had several good scoring opportunities, including the tying goal with 20:23 remaining in the second when Aaron Weitzel scored his eighth goal of the season, driving the ball into the upper left corner of the net on a penalty kick.

Earlier, Cocalico was right on the doorstep of tying it with a shot off a header by Darren Main that went wide left, and Caleb Sturtevant’s shot from point-blank range that was stopped by Martin at the 34:35 mark.

“We created just enough changes and found a way to get a few in the back of the net,” Cocalico coach Derek Sipe said. “I thought Mennonite played really well, and in the first half we couldn’t figure it out, and I think we were really lucky to go into the half only down one. It could have been much worse.”

The Blazers got on the board after a direct kick from Benjamin Nolt. Zachary Coryell redirected the ball into the left corner of the net 35:57 into the first half. Mennonite rode this goal into a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Blazers had the better of the play in the first half, collecting seven corners and six shots. Mennonite finished with 10 shots and Cocalico had seven.

With 32:40 remaining in the first, Mennonite’s Kaleb Martiny sent a ball to Matthew Sampsell, whose shot was high to the right. Cameron Hoober crossed a pass to Nolt in the box, and Nolt’s shot went over the crossbar with about seven minutes left before intermission.

“That was a tough match,” Mennonite coach Fred Winey said. “We controlled the first half and had chances. We were able to put one in, but we weren’t able to convert some of the other chances. I don’t know what happened on the PK (penalty kick), but it was disappointing to give that up and give up our lead. But I am just proud of my guys. They played so well and deserve a lot more than what they got out of this match.”