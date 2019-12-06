Cocalico and Conestoga Valley took distinctly different routes to season-opening wins Friday night in the opening round of the Buckskins Tip Off boys basketball tournament.
The Eagles were slow to start, but sprinted to the finish in a 46-38 win over Spring Grove. The Bucks, meanwhile, got off to a lightning-fast start and never let up in an 83-45 romp over Kutztown.
As a result, the Bucks and Eagles will meet in Saturday's title game at 6:30 p.m.
In Friday's opener, Cocalico hit just one of its first 10 shots and trailed 10-5 after the first quarter.
“I think we were a little nervous,” Cocalico coach Seth Sigman said. “I think it was just first-game jitters kind of stuff.”
It didn't get much better in the second quarter and the Eagles finished the half shooting 3 of 19 from the floor and, during one stretch, went 8:59 without a basket.
The Rockets led at the break, 15-11.
“First half was rough,” Sigman said. “Eleven points in a half is not typically the way you want to try to get a win. Second half was a lot better.”
Cocalico scored more points in the first 5:02 of the third quarter than it did in all of the first half. The Eagles opened the half on a 12-0 run that gave them a 23-15 lead with 2:58 left in the third.
“That definitely got us going,” Sigman said. “That was huge for us, just to have a good start and getting everybody believing again.”
Carter Nuneville was the biggest believer as he fueled the Cocalico drive. The junior put up 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles held a 29-28 lead in the early stages of the final quarter when Nuneville buried a 3-pointer to stretch the advantage to 32-28 with 5:26 to play.
“He carried us,” Sigman said of Nuneville, who averaged 6.5 points per game last season as a sophomore. “When we needed a big basket, he got it.”
In the nightcap, Conestoga Valley broke out of the gate with a 10-0 lead. The Cougars did not post their first points until the 2:56 mark and the Bucks closed the first quarter with a commanding 19-5 lead.
“I really like where the attitude was tonight,” CV coach Brad Herr said. “Our guys were focused, supported each other and played hard.”
Leading 37-19 at the half, the Bucks poured it on in the third quarter as they outscored the Cougars 27-11.
Austin Wertz and Gabe Matos each had 16 points to lead a quartet of CV scorers in double figures. Bradley Stoltzfus finished with 14 and Will Stone added 13.
The Bucks finished with 12 treys, including four apiece from Wertz and Matos.
“We're going to have to do that,” Herr said of the long-range shooting. “That's our system this year, that's our style. We don't have a lot of size or bruisers where we're going to pound the ball into the post. We need to play up tempo, take and hopefully make open shots.”