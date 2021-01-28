On a night where what happened at the Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley game dominated the headlines, there were four nonleague matchups on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball docket. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

Cocalico 52, Conrad Weiser 24 — Hannah Custer (14 points), Izzy Mack (season-high 13 points), Olivia Sensenig (season-high 11 points) and Kiersten Shipton (10 points) all hit for double-digits, and the Eagles (5-1 overall) used a 15-4 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room and stop the host Scouts. Cocalico grabbed an 18-12 halftime lead, and then closed the game on a 34-12 tear to win it going away.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

York Suburban 41, Manheim Central 35 — The Barons’ 5-game winning streak is over. Grace Hare scored 10 points to pace a balanced attack, and the host Trojans outscored Central 21-17 down the stretch to beat the Barons. Maddie Knier (12 points) and Rachel Nolt (10 points) paced Central (6-3) in the scoring column.

Palmyra 40, Cedar Crest 36 — In a game of runs, the host Cougars got the last one — and won the Lebanon County backyard scrap rivalry clash. Katelyn Becker bucketed 18 points, and Palmyra used a 12-5 fourth-quarter blitz to clip the Falcons, who had their 2-game winning streak snapped. Reese Glover (season-high 18 points) and Sarah Batra (10 points) led Cedar Crest, which used a 13-6 third-quarter spree to grab a 31-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Falcons (3-2) couldn’t slam the door. FYI: Glover is at 17.0 points with five 3’s in the last three games for Cedar Crest.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Central York 51, Manheim Township 35 — Georgia Panopolous (19 points) and Sarah Berman (14 points, 4 3-pointers) led the scoring brigade, and CY used a 20-point third-quarter scoring outburst to quell the host Blue Streaks. Township (4-3) had the game knotted up at 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Streaks managed just two fourth-quarter points. Missy Welch scored 10 points for Township, which had its 2-game winning streak halted.

Also Wednesday, in a Section 2 first-place showdown game that never ended — literally — Elizabethtown and Conestoga Valley reached halftime when the Buckskins got some bad news. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* The Section 3 co-leaders will both be in action Thursday: Cocalico is right back at it with a road date at Garden Spot, while Lampeter-Strasburg is home against Solanco, and the back-to-back reigning section-champ Golden Mules would love to throw a monkey wrench into this race. They’ll get a Pioneers’ club that has dropped two games in a row after a 5-0 getaway. … Thursday’s final game is an intriguing nonleague clash, featuring back-to-back D3-2A champ Linden Hall paying a visit to back-to-back-to-back D3-4A champ Lancaster Catholic. Circle that one. … So many postponed games, so little time to track down a multitude of makeup dates. But seriously, we’ll get them all tracked down. There are several teams in shutdown mode at the moment, including Penn Manor, Donegal, Lebanon and Warwick. The Warriors are set to return Friday and the Cedars are due back Saturday. Dare we say … fingers crossed. This has not been a good week in the grand scheme of things, as multiple teams are having a hard time staying on the floor.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage