Hail, Cocalico. The Eagles locked up the outright L-L League Section 3 championship Wednesday night, compliments of a hard-fought win over pesky Garden Spot. That’s three section titles clinched — kudos to Cocalico, Hempfield and Lancaster Mennonite — and two to go. Here’s the full Wednesday roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 3

Cocalico 35, Garden Spot 23 — For the first time since 2006, a section championship gold trophy is heading to Denver. Hannah Custer continued her money senior season with 17 points, and the host Eagles finally pulled away from the Spartans with a 17-9 second-half clip to clinch the outright crown. It was piping-hot Cocalico’s ninth win in a row, and the Eagles (7-1 league, 13-1 overall) snapped Garden Spot’s 2-game winning streak, as the Spartans came to Denver with some steam — and thinking monkey wrench. Garden Spot (1-7, 2-12) was within 18-14 at the half Wednesday, but Cocalico put the clamps on defensively in the second half and won it. Erin Gonzalez scored 9 points for the Spartans.

Here’s how it end for Cocalico Girls Basketball SECTION 3 CHAMPIONS!!!! Winners tonight 35-23 @JeffReinhart77 @LancasterSports pic.twitter.com/pC8jAIRj5L — Cocalico Athletics (@CocalicoSports) February 18, 2021

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 55, McCaskey 45 — Back on the court for the first time since Feb. 11, the Comets overcame an early 19-6 deficit to storm past the host Red Tornado. Morgan Miller (20 points), Sydney Shepos (14 points) and Kamia Goodley (12 points) led the scoring brigade, and Penn Manor closed the game on a 19-8 tear to complete its comeback. McCaskey led 23-20 at the break and 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Comets (2-5, 4-6) got the last run and won it. Alani Bosque (three 3’s and 17 points) and Keymara Myers (career-high 13 points) led the Tornado. Bosque has been on a shot-making tear; she’s scoring at a 12.7 clip with 14 3’s in the last seven games for McCaskey (0-8, 1-10).

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Hempfield 43, Warwick 25 — Autumn Cook (15 points) and Lauren Moffatt (12 points) paced the offense, and the host Black Knights (7-1, 10-4) overcame a 2-point second-quarter cold spell to top the Warriors. Jess Williamson scored 7 points for Warwick, which had its 3-game winning streak halted; the Warriors (3-4, 5-5) fell behind 18-3 after the first quarter against the Section 1 champs, and couldn’t get over the hump.

Cedar Crest 47, Lebanon 40 — In a backyard rivalry scrap, Reese Glover bucketed a season-high 18 points, Sarah Batra chipped in with 12 points, and the host Falcons (5-2, 8-4) used an 11-0 third-quarter spurt to grab a 30-18 cushion and then fend off the hard-charging Cedars (1-7, 2-12). Giahny Correa popped in 25 points for Lebanon, which had a 22-point fourth-quarter outburst to make Cedar Crest sweat.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 61, Octorara 37 — L-L League scoring leader Mariah Wilson buried five 3’s and bucketed 31 points, and the section-champ Blazers (10-0, 12-5) bolted to a 32-21 lead at the break and capped a perfect ride ride through league play. Ja’syah James (season-high 15 points) and Anahi Castillo (career-high 10 points) paced the host Braves, as Octorara (0-7, 0-9) was back on the court for the first time since Feb. 4.

Columbia 57, Annville-Cleona 26 — The Crimson Tide continues to rise. Brie Droege (18 points), Brooke Droege (13 points) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) led the way in the scoring department, and host Columbia went 20-8 in the second quarter for a cozy 29-16 halftime lead on the way its fourth straight victory. The Tide (7-2, 12-3) sealed it with an exclamation point, holding the Dutchmen scoreless in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Ulrich popped in 9 points for A-C (5-5, 5-8).

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 49, Lancaster County Christian 10 — With the D3 playoff deadline date approaching quickly, the Cougars need wins. They got a good one Wednesday. Genesis Meadows (three 3’s and 21 points) and Kiana Wakefield (three 3’s and a career-high 19 points) showed the way offensively, and host Country Day — the back-to-back D3-1A champ, and up in 2A this winter — opened the game on a 27-4 run and never looked back. The Cougars (5-8) led 38-8 at the half, and held LCC to just 2 second-half points as Country Day’s defense came up big, helping the Cougars jump to the 4-line in the 2A ratings; the top four squads make that bracket.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

Solanco 53, Conestoga Valley 36 — One night after falling in a crossover game at Lancaster Catholic, the Golden Mules were out of Quarryville and right back in the area for a nonleague bout at CV, where Jade Eshelman (15 points), Nikki Trout (12 points) and Arianna Seiberlich (season-high 10 points) all hit for double-figures as Solanco (7-10) got back in the W column. Taylor Hehnly banked a season-best 16 points for the Buckskins (2-6), who were locked in a 26-26 game at the half. But the Mules went 27-10 in the second half, including a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to close it out.

In another Section 1-2 crossover clash Wednesday, Manheim Township played a spirited second half and stormed past Elizabethtown for a clutch victory. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* Gotta believe all of Thursday’s games will be PPD’d with yet another winter storm in the forecast. Two games — Pequea Valley vs. Octorara and Manheim Central vs. Donegal — were already moved on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates, in what promises to be another round of rescheduling, with Monday’s league finale deadline right around the corner.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Garden Spot at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Reading at Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

