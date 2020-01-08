In a back-and-forth Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three boys basketball matchup Wednesday night, host Cocalico registered the fifth lead change of the game when the Eagles jumped in front midway through the third quarter.
Minutes later, a 3-pointer from guard Tyler Cloud near the close of the frame pushed Cocalico ahead by four points, its largest advantage of the night. Cocalico built on the lead from there en route to an eventual 45-35 victory over Garden Spot.
With the win, the Eagles (4-2 league, 6-5 overall) took over sole possession of second place in the Section Three standings, moving a game up on Garden Spot (3-3, 5-6). Both teams trail first-place Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0, 6-4).
Wednesday also marked the first night of three games in three days for Cocalico, as the Eagles will look to build on its two-game win streak with Ephrata (0-13) and Solanco (2-9) up next before Tuesday’s trip to first-place L-S.
“The sky can be the limit for this team,” Cocalico 6-2 junior guard Carter Nuneville said. “We just have to fix the little things and come together more. L-S is tough. We have two games this week yet we have to handle and then we have L-S.”
Nuneville led all scorers with 19 points to go along with three steals and a pair of rebounds. On the other end, Cocalico 6-4 senior forward Trey Griffin (six points, two rebounds) and 6-5 sophomore Augie Gerhart (four points, seven rebounds, one block) took turns keeping a lid on Garden Spot leading scorer and 6-7 senior guard/forward Andrew Zentner (11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks). Spartans’ 5-10 freshman starter Jahver Hammond also had a nice outing with eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
“Trey and Augie did a great job on Andrew, and other guys did great helping on screens,” Nuneville said. “Zentner is a great player. Our guys just did a good job in the second half guarding him.”
A young Garden Spot team featuring just one senior starter and playing without injured point guard Joseph Sharp (hand) jumped out to an early 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We talk about being solid, which means don’t give up second-chance points, make sure you’re boxing out,” Cocalico fourth-year coach Seth Sigman when asked about the Eagles’ slow start. “When you catch the ball, turn and face. Don’t let someone poke it out from behind you. We just had a couple dumb things like that early trying to settle into the game a little bit.”
Both teams traded blows over the next 16 minutes of game action, with Nuneville putting Cocalico in front for good with a layup at the 5:35 mark of the third quarter before Cloud’s 3-pointer at the end of the period pushed the advantage to 33-29.
“It was huge,” Nuneville said of Cloud’s bucket. “Both 3-pointers he had tonight were both huge. They just give us such a boost of momentum and energy we needed really bad.”
Cocalico has now held opponents under 50 points in all but two games this season, as Garden Spot was kept under 40 points for the fifth time this season. The Spartans have now lost three of their last four games and will return home Friday to host Manheim Central (4-8).
