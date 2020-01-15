All kinds of things going on Tuesday night in L-L League girls’ basketball circles. Some showdown games. Some section shakeups. A triple-OT thriller. And a cool coaching milestone. Here’s the roundup, with some notables and links …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 55, McCaskey 30 — A special moment for Falcons’ skipper Jim Donmoyer, who picked up his 150th coaching victory, as host Cedar Crest overcame a first-quarter deficit, outscored the Red Tornado 31-11 in the second half, and remained alone in section place in the section hunt. Reese Glover buried four 3-pointers and scored 13 points, Sarah Laney chipped in with 12 points, and Meghan Sholley had 10 points for the Falcons, who trailed 15-7 early on. But Cedar Crest (7-1, 10-5) answered with a 17-4 second-quarter blitz, and went 13-2 in the fourth quarter to slam the door, and remain a game behind idle Hempfield (7-0, 9-4) in the chase. Ahni-yah Parker popped in 12 points to pace McCaskey (1-6, 3-12).

Manheim Township 67, Penn Manor 45 — Have a night, Katie Bushong. The Blue Streaks’ senior 1,000-point scorer poured in 30 points, Ali Quinn added a season-high 14 points, and Township scored 28 fourth-quarter points to put an exclamation point on its win over the host Comets (2-6, 5-10). The W kept the Streaks alone in third place, a game behind Cedar Crest and two back of Hempfield; Township (6-2, 11-3) welcomes the Falcons for a second-place showdown game on Thursday in Neffsville. Morgan Miller (23 points, three 3’s) and Lily Sugra (10 points) led Penn Manor, which was within 24-22 at the half. But Township went 15-8 in the third to open up some breathing room, before pouring it on late.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

Ephrata 68, Conestoga Valley 38 — What’s this? A night of league play, and nothing goofy happened in Section 2? Nope. The Mountaineers took care of business, beating the host Buckskins to remain alone atop the section heap. Ephrata (5-2, 11-4) went 20-9 in the second quarter and 22-9 in the fourth to win it, as Jasmine Griffin (14 points) and Gabbie Gerola-Hill (13 points) led the way on the scoresheet. Savannah Byers bucketed a season-high 16 points for the Bucks (0-8, 1-14), who couldn’t play spoilers on this night.

Warwick 50, Lebanon 19 — The host Warriors also remained in the lead pack, racing out to an 11-2 lead, then they outscored the Cedars 29-12 in the second half to remain right behind second-place Elizabethtown (4-3, 9-4) and front-runner Ephrata in this crowded race. Tanner Armstrong scored a season-high 16 points for the Warriors (4-4, 6-7), while Giahny Correa had 5 points for Lebanon (2-6, 3-11), which never found its groove in Lititz.

SECTION 3

Cocalico 49, Lampeter-Strasburg 47 — It took a trio of grueling overtime sessions, but the host Eagles finally outlasted the Pioneers, who took another hit in the section race. Hannah Custer (season-high 20 points), Olivia Sensenig (10 points) and Kiersten Shipton (10 points) led Cocalico, which outscored L-S 14-9 in the second half to force OT. The Pioneers (2-5, 5-9) grabbed a 22-17 lead at the half, but for the second night in a row, couldn’t hold a lead in a key section game. On Monday, L-S led Solanco into the fourth quarter, but the Golden Mules closed the game on a 20-9 clip for the win. Emma Drouillard (17 points) and Jackie Martin (15 points, four 3’s) paced the Pioneers against Cocalico (3-5, 4-10), which snapped a 4-game slide, and caused yet another facelift in the section race.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 75, Donegal 50 — For the second night in a row, the first-place Crusaders had an offensive explosion. One night after beating Octorara 79-28, Catholic put up 75 points in a win over the host Indians to remain alone in first place in the section standings. Sommer Reeser hit three treys and scored a season-high 24 points — inching closer to the 1,000-point plateau in the process — and Elizabethtown College commit Katie Haefner chipped in with 11 points for the Crusaders (7-0, 11-2), who led 37-18 at the half and never looked back. Kiera Baughman bucketed 21 points for Donegal (3-5, 6-8). … Reeser is up to 984 points — 16 shy of a grand; Catholic hosts section rival Elco on Friday, and then welcomes Berks Catholic for a nonleague clash on Saturday. ... Baughman continued to add to her program record; she's up to 1,578 career points.

Northern Lebanon 54, Octorara 17 — Zara Zerman continued her torrid senior season with 23 points, and the Vikings went 13-1 to open the game, and then outscored the host Braves 14-2 in the third quarter to seal the deal. Northern Lebanon (6-1, 13-1) remained one game behind Lancaster Catholic in the hotly contested section chase — and also became the first L-L League team to accumulate 13 victories this season. Jamera Brown scored 6 points for Octorara (1-7, 1-12). ... Zerman continued her chase to become Northern Lebanon's all-time leading scorer; she's up to 1,324 career points — 157 points shy of the Vikings' new mark.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 64, Lebanon Catholic 35 — Still undefeated. Still alone in first place. And picking up more steam for the stretch drive. Nobody has solved Country Day yet. Ashanti Duncan (18 points), Kaela Stankiewicz (16 points) and Annabelle Copeland (12 points) all hit for double-digits in the scoring department, and the Cougars (6-0, 12-0) led 29-15 at the break, and then outscored the host Beavers 20-7 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. Sami Hatzfeld had a season-high 11 points for Lebanon Catholic (1-5, 8-9). … Copeland raised her career total to 931 points, as she closes in on 1,000 points. ... Duncan continued her push to become the program's all-time leading scorer; she's at 1,149 points — 125 points of setting the new mark.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot 49, Columbia 39 — Olivia Usner sank five 3-pointers and pumped in a career-high 35 points, and the host Spartans had a 20-point third-quarter run to open up some breathing room and hold off the Crimson Tide, snapping a 2-game slide. Usner's 35 points are the most scored by any L-L League girls' player in a game this season. Garden Spot (4-11) grabbed a 12-4 first-quarter lead and was up 20-16 at the break, then pulled away with the big third-quarter blitz. Lesasia Hardy (season-high 16 points) and Audreanna Frazier (12 points) led the way for Columbia (5-9).

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kennard-Dale 56, Pequea Valley 47 — The Braves’ blistering 6-game winning streak is … over. The host Rams used a 20-7 third-quarter spree to grab the lead for good, and then held off hard-charging PV down the stretch. Caroline Horst (18 points), Bethany Bills (13 points) and Rebecca Cox (season-high 10 points) led the Braves (10-4), who are still tied for second place in the Section 5 hunt with Lancaster Mennonite (4-2, 9-5), two games behind Lancaster Country Day. … Key dates to circle: Jan. 21 is Lancaster Mennonite at PV; Feb. 4 is Country Day at PV in the regular-season finale.

Also Tuesday, Manheim Central traveled to Solanco for a first-place Section 3 showdown in Quarryville. The Barons won, and grabbed the section lead. Here’s the game story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Donegal at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Oley Valley at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

* Light night on the schedule Wednesday — including Section 1 solo leader Hempfield back on the court for the first time since topping Manheim Township in a thriller last Friday — and no LNP coverage. However, there are a few feature stories coming up very soon, plus a roundup/notes post about Wednesday’s two games early Thursday. Stay tuned.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage