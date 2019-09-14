Successful coaches don’t necessarily begin as successful athletes. In fact, the exact opposite is often true.
Pick any sport, including the one you follow most closely, and no doubt you can name several examples of this curious transition. Still, there are those who can (and have) entered the win column in both endeavors.
Jim Kearney didn’t see himself as one of them when he entered the motorsports world, 40-some years ago. All he knew or cared about from a coaching standpoint was whether someone could help him win. Funny how things turn out, though.
Because today, after more than a decade out of the driver’s seat, the former Lancaster attorney is a highly regarded mentor among Sports Car Club of America competitors. And to hear him talk about it, Kearney’s reward is not even the success of those drivers so much as it is just keeping his own connection to the sport he loves.
“I tell people my driver coaching is like my 12-step program,” he said in a recent interview.
Kearney’s choice of words may be traced to the fact that he didn’t really choose to stop racing 11 years ago. He’d recently driven in the SCCA National Runoffs for the 22nd time in his 32-year road trip, when he was faced with “a dental crisis that made it clear I wasn’t going to be able to run in 2009.” That crisis, he said, also made it necessary to sell his Formula Vee car and related gear.
Kearney says now he was grateful to have driven for so long, even as he made those tough choices. But while cashing out, he noticed that his buyers kept thanking him for how much he’d helped them over the years.
“At first, I thought they were just being polite,” he said. “But one guy said, ‘No, you need to understand. You put it in words we could understand. … You should be an instructor.’ ”
Kearney decided to test-drive the idea. He reached out to four drivers who were headed for the Runoffs, just to let them know he was available. All four called back to say they were interested.
In 2010, he advised a Pittsburgh-area driver, Rick Shields, whose best national finish in six tries was ninth place. That year, Shields won his race and was named Most Improved Driver. And so, Kearney Driver Development was born.
In his 10 years of coaching, Kearney has worked with 76 drivers from around the country, some continuously, some on occasion. He has also developed several keys to his process.
One is insisting drivers make more time for mental preparation, which is a challenge because so much time and energy goes into preparing the car. Another is to have what he calls “soft hands” on the steering wheel.
“If your hands are tight, your arms are tight,” he said. That’s especially troublesome on slower- and medium-speed turns, where over-agressiveness is costly.
Still another is for Kearney to have each driver set his own agenda, whether in phone conversations or pre-race sessions.
“If I come up with something and they’re not ready to work on it,” he said, “we're not getting anywhere with that.”
Kearney travels to races with his drivers; his expenses are wrapped into a negotiated fee for his services. He already has a couple clients in the upcoming nationals, Oct. 8-13 in Alton, Virginia. When people ask how he can have several interests in the same race, he says it’s about getting each of them to maximize their abilities.
How they finish is up to them. But he’ll enjoy watching them do it.
