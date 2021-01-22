Just five games on the L-L League girls basketball docket on Thursday, but some mighty interesting final scores.

Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 55, McCaskey 39 — Make that back-to-back wins for the Falcons, who are beginning to pick up some steam. Sarah Batra poured in a career-high 25 points, Reese Glover chipped in with a season-best 17 points, and Cedar Crest (3-1 league, 3-1 overall) opened up a 30-25 lead at the half and took care of the host Red Tornado. The Falcons used a 15-7 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room. Anisha Sepulveda (career-high 12 points), Jazmin Ortiz (career-high 10 points) and Alani Bosque (10 points) led McCaskey, which is still looking to pick up its first victory this season (0-3, 0-6).

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 32, Solanco 27 — The Golden Mules took a seemingly safe 25-18 lead into the fourth quarter, but the host Barons finished with a flourish, closing the game on a blistering 14-2 blitz to stun Solanco. Maddie Knier (11 points), Kaylie Kroll (career-high 10 points) and Summer Bates (9 points) led Central’s scoring charge, as the Barons (2-2, 5-2) kept Solanco — the two-time reigning section champ — winless (0-3, 0-5). Jade Eshelman scored 9 points for the Mules, who held Central to just two third-quarter points. But the Barons got the last run, and remained within shouting distance of the lead pack in the section hunt.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona 49, Pequea Valley 27 — The host Dutchmen were back on the court for the first time in six days. The Braves were right back on the court after playing their season-opener on Wednesday. The team with more rest won it. Claire Hoover (career-high 18 points) and Brittany Nye (15 points) led A-C’s scoring brigade, and the Dutchmen (2-1, 2-1) closed the game on a 26-13 tear — including a 15-4 fourth-quarter spree — and topped PV (0-2, 0-2). Sarah Arment and Rebecca Cox scored 6 points apiece for the Braves, who will play their third game in as many nights on Friday, when section outright leader Lancaster Mennonite comes to Kinzers for another showdown.

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata 44, Garden Spot 38 — In a backyard rivalry throw-down, Jasmine Griffin matched her season-best with 20 points, and the host Mountaineers (3-2) closed the game on a must-have 16-8 run to fend off the Spartans, who had a 30-28 lead heading into the final quarter. Taylor Soehner popped in a career-high 16 points and Morgan Pavelik chipped in with a career-high 11 points for Garden Spot (0-4).

Also Thursday, in a Section 3 first-place showdown game featuring a pair of undefeated teams, Lampeter-Strasburg fended off Cocalico for a hard-fought victory — and sole possession of first place. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 8 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Octorara at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

