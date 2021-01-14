Just four games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, including three mighty intriguing head-to-head section matchups.

Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 39, Warwick 29 — The reigning section champs aren’t ready to give up their title just yet, as the Mountaineers nabbed their second section victory in a row after an opening-night setback last week. Jasmine Griffin scored 14 points, and Ephrata (2-1 league, 2-1 overall) raced out to a quick 13-3 lead and KO’d the host Warriors (0-2, 1-2) in Lititz. The Mounts built a 24-13 lead at the half and never looked back. Lauren Pyle splashed four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Warwick, which suffered its second setback in a row, both in section games. Elizabethtown (2-0 league) and Conestoga Valley (1-0 league) currently occupy the top spot in Section 2, and the Buckskins are set to host the Bears in a first-place showdown on Thursday.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Manheim Central 29 — We had an inkling that the Pioneers were going to scratch and claw their way back into the section chase after missing out on the playoffs last winter. After topping the Barons on Wednesday, L-S is 2-0 and sitting atop the section pack along with Cocalico. Katie Ranck scored 15 points, Emma Drouillard hit three 3’s and scored 15 points, and the host Pioneers held the Barons to a single first-quarter point, had a 22-13 lead at the break, and then closed the game on a 17-8 clip to silence Central. Maddie Knier scored 14 points for the Barons (0-2, 1-2).

NONLEAGUE

Elco 52, Fleetwood 34 — Make that two wins in a row for the host Raiders, who used an 11-1 second-quarter spree to open up a 26-7 halftime lead over the Tigers. Amanda Smith bottomed out three 3’s and scored 16 points to pace Elco’s balanced attack, as the Raiders (2-1 overall) hit seven treys in all.

In a much-anticipated Section 4 game on Wednesday, old foes Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon collided in Lancaster, and the Crusaders used a couple of game-changing runs to pull away and beat the Vikings. Here’s the game story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

McCaskey at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley, 8 p.m.

