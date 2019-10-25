From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. FIELD GOAL FEVER: What a season for L-L League field-goal kickers. Heading into Friday’s Week 10 tilts, there have been 55 made field goals so far this fall, including a pair of 50-yarders — both by Annville-Cleona ace Mac Plummer. His 54-yarder against Donegal back in Week 8 is an L-L League record; Plummer held the previous mark, when he boomed a 51-yarder vs. Milton Hershey back in Week 1. Plummer has seven field goals for the Dutchmen, and that’s second-most in the league; Manheim Township’s Jackson Wright has drilled a league-best nine field goals, heading into Friday’s rivalry/trophy game vs. Hempfield. … More L-L League kicker tidbits: Talk about a field-position weapon — Wilson’s Jack Wagner has drilled 29 touchbacks into the end zone on kickoffs. … Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller (remember his name; he’s already pocketed a national ranking from Kohl’s Kicking Camps as a sophomore) had four field goals in one game, against Octorara in Week 7. … Plummer has three of the four longest boots in the league this season, from 54, 51 and 46 yards. Elizabethtown’s Cade Denlinger has the third-longest make with a 47-yarder vs. Donegal back in Week 1. Plummer also has a 40-yarder to his credit. The only other 40-plus-yarder this season was a 45-yard boot by Hempfield’s Nick O’Neill vs. McCaskey. … Manheim Central’s Nate Reed had a 3-make night back in Week 1 against Susquehanna Township. … Twice O’Neill has had multi field-goal games, drilling a pair against McCaskey (including that 45-yarder) and two more vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. … And a pair of L-L League field-goal kickers have boomed late game-winners this season: Cedar Crest’s Jack Beasley nailed a 38-yarder with time running out to give the Falcons a riveting win over York in Week 3. On the same night, Wright drilled a 27-yarder with a minute to go, as Township edged Central Dauphin.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. TWO POINTS ARE BETTER THAN ONE: Conversely, some teams just don’t employ the kicker as often — if ever. Take Lebanon, for instance. The Cedars have had a penchant for the 2-point conversion play this season; Lebanon has a league-best 16 2-point conversions. Andrew Bowers and Alex Rufe have four apiece and Joseph Mejias-Rios has three to lead the way, as eight different Cedars’ players have at least one 2-point conversion play. … Columbia’s Ryan Redding has four 2-point conversion catches, and Penn Manor’s Isaiah Stoltzfus has four 2-point conversion plays — three in one game, against Wilson in Week 5.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. NOTABLES: Manheim Township (9-0) is going for its first undefeated regular season since an 11-0 campaign back in 1977 (pre-playoffs). The Blue Streaks host rival Hempfield, with the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy on the table, on Friday in Neffsville. Township has won the last three meetings in a row against the Black Knights, including a 48-13 win last year and a 56-0 romp in 2017. Hempfield's last win over Township: 31-28 in a nail-biter in 2015. … Elco will bring a 6-game winning streak into Friday’s home clash vs. Columbia. The last time the Raiders won seven games in a row? That would be in 2000, when Elco got off to a blistering 7-0 start on the way to winning the Section 3 title and a D3-2A playoff trip. Mark Evans was Elco’s skipper; he’s now Township’s coach. Small world. … Evans and Lampeter-Strasburg’s John Manion are the league’s longest-tenured coaches; they are both wrapping up their 22nd season as L-L League skippers. Evans has done it at two stops. … Wilson currently owns the No. 1 seed in the D3-6A rankings; this will be the Bulldogs' 14th consecutive postseason trip. The last time Wilson missed the playoffs was in 2005. ... Which L-L League team has the longest postseason streak going? Manheim Central, which will go to the district playoffs for the — wait for it — 27th year in a row. The last time the Barons did not qualify for the postseason was back in 1991. Central owns a D3-best 18 championship gold trophies, and the Barons will embark for their third 5A title in a row. ... The L-L League squad with the most to gain on Friday: Ephrata. The Mountaineers are the league’s one, true, teetering bubble team in the District 3 power ratings race. Ephrata is No. 15 in the Class 5A rankings, and the top 14 finishers get a ticket to the bracket. Mechanicsburg (14) and Solanco (13) are directly ahead of Ephrata, which is at Octorara on Friday. So coach Kris Miller and his Mounts will play to get a win, and then scoreboard-watch, and wait — on pins and needles — for the district’s final rankings. It’s an exciting, yet nerve-wracking, time in Ephrata’s locker room. Octorara, polishing off its second full season in the L-L League, can throw a monkey wrench into the Mountaineers’ playoff hopes with a victory. … McCaskey (at Wilson) is looking to avoid its second 0-10 season in the last seven years; the Red Tornado was winless in 2013. … Garden Spot (vs. Cedar Crest in the crossover game) and Pequea Valley (at Lancaster Catholic) are both looking to avoid back-to-back 0-10 seasons. The Braves are also looking for their first points since Week 6 vs. Northern Lebanon; PV has suffered three shutout setbacks in a row, and the Braves get a snarling Catholic squad coming off back-to-back shutout wins: 63-0 vs. Northern Lebanon and 32-0 over Donegal, when the Crusaders clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 3 title. Catholic will be angling for its third shutout dub in a row. The last time the Crusaders did that was in 2006: 47-0 vs. Donegal, 64-0 vs. Pequea Valley and 50-0 vs. Annville-Cleona in consecutive weeks. Earlier that season, Catholic blanked Elco 41-0. And later that season, the Crusaders whitewashed Northern Lebanon 45-0, and shutout Boiling Springs 52-0 in the D3-2A playoffs. Catholic fell to Wyomissing a week later in the D3 title game. … Pequea Valley also suffered three consecutive shutouts last year, against Elco, Ephrata and Catholic to close out the regular season. We had to pay a visit to the way-back machine to find the last time the Braves had four shutout losses in a row, and that was in ... 2004, when PV was blanked in its first four games to open the season. There were definitely happier days ahead for the Braves all those years ago. ... Mega thanks to colleague John Walk for dropping the knowledge about some of these notables; he dusted off the microfiche machine this week.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage