As the high school track and field season headed into the home stretch, with the state meet scheduled for March 1, Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes put their speed on display over the weekend.
Here's a look at some of the highlights.
Warwick sprinters shine
Warwick sprinters reeled in a pair of first-place finishes at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's annual carnival held at Lehigh Saturday.
Lily Palacio-Lewis posted the top time in the girls 60-meter dash preliminary heats in 7.83 seconds before surging to a win in the final in 7.75 seconds, ahead of Ridley's Brianna Foster (7.86) and West Chester East's Chinonye Moneme (7.96). Meghan Quinn followed it up with a win in the 200 (25.49), more than half a second ahead of Central Dauphin's Raechel Bonner, who finished second (26.01), and more than a second ahead of Delaware Valley's Taliyah Booker, who took third place (26.53).
In the boys 200, Warwick's Gurby Marcellus took second place (23.05) behind West Chester Rustin's Drew Gallen (22.64).
CV's Linder leans into final
Owen Linder's personal-best time in the 60-meter dash landed the Conestoga Valley junior a spot in the PTFCA Carnival finals. Linder finished his preliminary heat in 7.45 seconds, setting a personal record and claiming the 12th of 12 spots in the final over Ryan Gertner of Emmaus, who also finished in 7.45. When officials extended the measurements to the thousandths, Linder's 7.449 gave him an edge over Gertner's 7.450. Linder went on to finish 11th in the final (7.50) and seventh in the 200 (24.10).
Ephrata's Shue, Cedar Crest's Young continue to pace distance events
Ephrata's Tyler Shue continued his surge in the 800 at the PTFCA Carnival, setting a meet record to win in 1:54.87, almost four seconds ahead of the second-place time from State College's Sean Adams (1:58.84). Not finished, Shue also joined Mountaineer teammates Kyle Emrey, Noah Keller and Sam Knowles to set the school's 4x400-meter relay record in a third-place finish (3:34.45).
In the girls 800, Elizabethtown's Katie Locker finished second (5:06.29) by two tenths of a second after Wilson's Caryn Rippey broke the tape in 5:06.27. Locker also finished fourth in the mile (2:20.32).
Cedar Crest's Gwyneth Young also ran to a first-place finish at the Carnival, winning the 3,000-meter run in 10:16.78 before Mt. St. Joseph freshman Maggie Murphy finished second in 10:21.48. The Cedar Crest boys won the distance medley relay (10:48.94) and finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (8:08.61).
Horn soars to Carnival record
Like Shue, Manheim Township's Sydney Horn made history at the PTFCA Carnival, clearing 13 feet, 6 inches to win the girls pole vault and set a meet record. She also advanced to the 60-meter hurdles final and finished eighth in 9.69 seconds. Horn's teammate, freshman Anika Krasnai, also gave the Blue Streaks a boost with a third-place finish in the long jump (17-6), beating her own L-L League-best mark of the season. Krasnai also finished ninth in the 200 (27.47) and 19th in the 60 (8.41).
Top-10 Tornado teammates
Dejon Manning and Da'Avionce Rodriguez were part of a McCaskey team that competed in Sunday's Philadelphia Public League Invitational at The Armory in New York. Manning and Rodriguez both finished in the top 10 in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. In the 60-Manning finished third (7.05 seconds) while Rodriguez took ninth place (7.15) and teammate Amere Dickinson finished 11th (7.19). Manning also took second place in the 200 (22.11) before Rodriguez finished 10th (22.93). Manning's time was one of four McCaskey indoor records set Sunday. Arielle Breuninger, who broke her own school record in the 1,600 a week earlier, took down McCaskey's 3,000-meter run record in a win in 10:36.62. Her sister, Milana, finished sixth in the 800 in a school-record time (2:27.57), and the Red Tornado's 4x200-meter rely team of Kamyah Wright, Zoey Stennett, Kamiah Wright and Kiamorey Clark set a school record in a fifth-place finish (1:46.62).
Results
PTFCA Indoor Carnival (Full Results)
BOYS
Annville-Cleona
Neil Waldhausen — pole vault, fifth (13-6)
Cedar Crest
Alex Miller — 60-meter hurdles, 11th (8.99 final, 9.04 prelim)
Eric Wawryzniak — shot put, 12th (44-7.5)
4x800-Meter Relay — second (8:08.61)
Distance Medley Relay — first (10:48.94)
Conestoga Valley
Mani Gitonga — 1-mile run, 15th (4:47.34)
Owen Linder — 60-meter dash, 11th (7.50 final, 7.45 prelim); 200-meter dash, seventh (24.10)
Loago Snavely — 60-meter hurdles, 16th (9.15)
4x200-Meter Relay — eighth (1:37.56)
Elco
Mitchell Gray — 1-mile run, seventh (4:43.81)
Ephrata
Brian Barrera — 200-meter dash, 17th (24.87)
Kyle Emrey — 60-meter hurdles, 15th (9.14)
Angel Gonzalez-Garcia — 60-meter dash, 26th (7.64)
Noah Keller — 400-meter dash, 19th (55.22)
Samuel Knowles — long jump, sixth (20-11.75)
Tyler Shue — 800-meter run, first (1:54.87)
Ray Truex — 1-mile run, 23rd (4:55.45)
4x200-Meter Relay — Kyle Emrey, Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, Brian Barrera and Samuel Knowles, 11th (1:38.32)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kyle Emrey, Noah Keller, Samuel Knowles and Tyler Shue, third (3:34.45)
4x800-Meter Relay — Ray Truex, Jackson Hart, TJ Petrecca and Logan Bitner, 15th (8:58.18)
Garden Spot
Alex McFalls — 800-meter run, 25th (2:10.45)
Manheim Township
Darren Cammauf — 200-meter dash, fifth (23.67); high jump, t-seventh (5-8)
Ben Lentz — shot put, 19th (40-9.5)
Julian Maldonado — 60-meter dash, 23rd (7.60)
Eshton Sauder — long jump, eighth (19-9.5)
4x200-Meter Relay — seventh (1:37.32)
Octorara
Matthew Joe — shot put, 10th (45-0.75)
Solanco
Colin Althoff — 200-meter dash, 10th (24.24); 400-meter dash, sixth (52.33)
Warwick
Jeremy Bell — 1-mile run, 17th (4:48.83)
Tyler Denlinger — 400-meter dash, 21st (56.30)
Tanner Haines — 60-meter hurdles, seventh (8.57 final, 8.61 prelim); long jupm, 11th (19-0.5)
Gurby Marcellus — 200-meter dash, second (23.05)
Jacob Smith — 800-meter run, 13th (2:04.20)
4x400-Meter Relay — 11th (3:47.45)
GIRLS
Cedar Crest
Shayla Bonzelet — 800-meter run, 11th (2:25.70)
Molly Heintzelman — pole vault, t-ninth (10-0)
Gwyneth Young — 3,000-meter run, first (10:16.78)
Cocalico
Kaia Martz — 60-meter dash, eighth (8.12 final, 8.20 prelim); 400-meter dash, third (1:00.70)
Conestoga Valley
Jordyn Hock — 60-meter dash, 14th (8.28); 400-meter dash, sixth (1:01.22)
Elizabethtown
Katie Locker — 1-mile run, second (5:06.29); 800-meter run, fourth (2:20.32)
Madeline Quinn — 3,000-meter run, fifth (10:31.30)
Ephrata
Baileigh Andrews — 400-meter dash, 18th (1:06.61)
Mary Campbell — 1-mile run, eighth (5:26.70)
Anaya Johnson — 200-meter dash, 11th (27.50)
Tamyra Martin — 60-meter dash, 29th (8.51)
Ashlyn Mazzocchi — 800-meter run, 24th (2:38.35)
Olivia Myer — high jump, t-10th (4-8)
Talia Sheaffer — 60-meter hurdles, 23rd (10.74); long jump, 17th (14-7.25)
4x200-Meter Relay — Tamyra Martin, Olivia Myer, Talia Sheaffer and Anaya Johnson, 11th (1:56.24)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kaitlynn Baker, Mary Campbell, Baileigh Andrews and Tamyra Martin, 14th (4:28.27)
Garden Spot
Bryna Kelly — 60-meter hurdles, 24th (10.88); high jump, t-10th (4-8)
Manheim Township
Anika Krasnai — 60-meter dash, 19th (8.31); 200-meter dash, ninth (27.47); long jump, thrid (17-6)
Sarah Russo — 1-mile eun, 20th (5:43.81)
Sydney Horn — 60-meter hurdles, eighth (9.69 final, 9.69 prelim); pole vault, first (13-6)
Solanco
Jadan Forren — 400-meter dash, 22nd (1:10.30)
Greta Plechner — high jump, 15th (4-8)
Warwick
Cassidy Kline — 400-meter dash, eighth (1:02.32)
Anna Martin — 1-mile run, ninth (5:28.41)
Lily Palacio-Lewis — 60-meter dash, first (7.75 final, 7.83 prelim)
Meghan Quinn — 200-meter dash, first (25.49)
Emily Skidmore — 60-meter hurdles, 17th (10.16)
Philadelphia Public League Invitational (Full Results)
BOYS
McCaskey
Andre Aleong — long jump, 14th (18-3.25); high jump, t-sixth (5-6)
Jewleus Benner — long jump, 10th (19-3.5); high jump, second (6-0)
Jashton Best — 400-meter dash, 46th (56.08)
Benjamin Blough — 800-meter run, 22nd (2:08.04)
Jahid Brown — shot put, 18th (31-2.5)
Gavin Collier — 1-mile run, 29th (4:52.48)
Amere Dickinson — 60-meter dash, 11th (7.19)
Basir Epps — long jump, eighth (19-8)
Darius Frailey — triple jump, seventh (39-3.5)
Matthew Hong — shot put, 11th (36-0.25)
Derek Kendig — 1-mile run, 45th (5:03.61)
Aleena Lyerly — shot put, 16th (24-9.25)
Dejon Manning — 60-meter dash, third (6.98 final, 7.08 prelim); 200-meter dash, second (22.11)
Carlos Medina — 800-meter run, 50th (2:16.84)
Alex Miller — 800-meter run, 41st (2:12.45); 1-mile run, 16th (4:41.88)
Isaias Ortiz — 400-meter dash, 49th (56.20)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 60-meter dash, ninth (7.15); 200-meter dash, 10th (22.93)
Stephen Schousen — 3,000-meter run, fifth (9:13.39)
Chris Sigmund — 400-meter dash, 48th (56.18)
Adalberto Solis Jr. — shot put, sixth (39-7)
Jah'ciere Williams — 200-meter dash, 76th (26.88)
Michael Zapata — 60-meter hurdles, 17th (9.62)
4x200-Meter Relay — fourth (1:30.80)
4x400-Meter Relay — 19th (3:48.46)
4x800-Meter Relay — 13th (9:13.02)
GIRLS
McCaskey
Ashyah Baylis — 60-meter hurdles, 30th (12.23)
Allura Blake — high jump, fourth (4-8)
Paloma Bolt — 60-meter hurdles, 23rd (11.45)
Jada Bowman — 400-meter dash, 30th (1:06.89)
Arielle Breuninger — 3,000-meter run, first (10:36.62)
Milana Breuninger — 800-meter run, sixth (2:27.57)
Kaila Canty — 60-meter dash, 13th (8.19)
Kiamorey Clark — 200-meter dash, 23rd (27.46)
Si-Ahnnie Coleman — 200-meter dash, 27th (27.73); 400-meter dash, 19th (1:03.44);
Aimee Farnet — 1-mile run, 42nd (6:44.75)
Tessa Locke — 1-mile run, 41st (6:44.35)
Deja Nortey — 200-meter dash, 66th (30.41); long jump, 23rd (14-2)
Angel Tenneh — long jump, 17th (15-0); triple jump (30-3)
Tiffany Villanueva — 60-meter dash, 43rd (8.67)
Brayonna Walz — 60-meter dash, 41st (8.65); 60-meter hurdles, 22nd (11.39)
Debreena Woods — long jump, 26th (13-7); triple jump, 30th (26-11)
4x200-Meter Relay — fifth (1:46.62)
4x400-Meter Relay — fourth (4:04.65)