Clipper Magazine Stadium won an online fan-vote poll for the best independent-league ballpark in 2020.

The contest was held online by ballparkdigest.com, with the stadium winning the 2020 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for independent-baseball ballparks.

Home to the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League, Clipper Magazine Stadium won the contest by beating out U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the independent American Association. The Clip' received 86-percent of the votes when head-to-head with U.S. Steel Yard.

Almost 104,000 fans voted in the independent-baseball competition.

“We are honored to have Clipper Magazine Stadium named 2020 Ballpark Digest Best Indy Ballpark of the year, and we are thankful for all our fans from Lancaster County and around the country who supported us with votes,” Barnstormers' general manager Michael Reynolds was quoted saying on the website. “Even in a year with no baseball our fans and community prove to be the best supporters in professional sports.”

In March, the Barnstormers and the Atlantic League delayed the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was ultimately canceled June 19.

As previously reported by LNP|LancasterOnline, the Barnstormers and York Revolution are still planning some form of their traditional “War of the Roses’’ rivalry this summer. Meanwhile, the Barnstormers have turned Clipper Magazine Stadium into a multipurpose community center and entertainment facility.

