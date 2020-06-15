Today's sports celeb birthday -- June 15

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, is a Cincinnati Reds outfielder. He was selected by the San Diego Padres out of Stony Brook University in the first round (44th overall) of the 2012 draft.

After playing eight seasons in the Padres system, all or part of the last five years in the majors, he was traded to the Reds in the off-season.

Travis Jankowski's stats from baseball-reference.com

Here's Jankowski showing his sense of humor by going undercover to to suggest Padres fans buy his jersey.