Chris Maiorino sliding into role as Lancaster Catholic's football coach

This hasn’t been exactly the silky smooth job transition Chris Maiorino was envisioning.

True, stepping into Todd Mealy’s shoes as Lancaster Catholic’s football coach wasn’t going to be a cakewalk. But one month into the job, Maiorino had a global pandemic dropped in his lap.

That meant no school. No weight room. No facilities. No workouts. And — the one that really stung — no face-to-face time with his players to get the bonding process started.

“This has been probably the most difficult part to swallow,” Maiorino said of dealing with COVID-19 safety measures and the new normal. “Not being able to see the kids and push their buttons, that was hard. We had Zoom meetings and things like that, but it’s not the same.”

The silver lining: Maiorino is no stranger to Catholic’s program; he was Mealy’s line coach the last four years, and had been one of Mealy’s top lieutenants since the two met at McCaskey in 2004 as assistants on Scott Feldman’s staff.

When Mealy took the Penn Manor job, Maiorino followed. When Mealy landed at Catholic, so did Maiorino. And when Mealy stepped down in February, Maiorino slid right into his chair as the Crusaders’ commander in chief.

“I think it’s really good that they went with a coach who was already here because most of the kids already know him, and we love him,” Catholic rising senior and two-way all-star lineman Devin Atkinson said. “He’s a great coach, and we’re all super excited to see what he does with our program. It’s nice having someone who knows the program, and who cares a lot about us.”

Mealy was Maiorino’s mentor, role model, co-worker, friend and confidant, all wrapped into one.

“His organizational skills and attention to detail, I don’t think there’s anybody out there that does it better than Todd,” Maiorino said. “He’s a really sharp guy, and he sees the game so well. I’d be lying if I said I expected to be in this spot right now, but Todd always encouraged me throughout the years. He always prepared me for this opportunity.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Maiorino, an instructional coach and professional development teacher at Edward Hand Middle School in the School District of Lancaster, is a Quakertown grad, and he was an offensive lineman under legendary coach Gene Carpenter for Millersville University, where he earned a degree in secondary education.

So when it comes to football chops, Maiorino has some Carpenter in him. And Feldman, who consistently took McCaskey to the district playoffs. And former Catholic coach Bruce Harbach, who guided the Crusaders to a pair of state titles. And especially Mealy. Now Maiorino has the keys to Catholic’s program — one of the premier, winningest programs in L-L League and District Three circles.

“I don’t really think about it, but obviously it stares us in the face every time we walk off the field,” Maiorino said, pointing toward Catholic’s oversized 2009 and 2011 state championship banner, hanging for all to see opposite the stadium’s venerable field house.

“Obviously, we’re very proud of everything we’ve done here,” he said. “But if you start thinking about that stuff, it can become very overwhelming. So at the end of the day, I tell our coaches to go out and coach up our kids every opportunity we get, and be the best we can be. We just want to go out and try and win a football game on a Friday night, and keep things in perspective. I’m tying not to look at it as pressure, but I know there are a lot of big expectations here. And we’ll embrace those expectations.”

Without any big changes; while he’s anxious to put his fingerprints on the program, Maiorino isn’t going to junk anything or blow it all up and start from scratch — even though the Crusaders lost 27 seniors to graduation, coming off back-to-back Section Three championships and a trip to the district semifinals last fall.

“I don’t have an ambition to change the direction of the program,” he said. “I believe in what we’ve done, and we’ll continue to improve and get better with the stuff we’ve been doing. It’s an honor to be a head coach anywhere, but I’m thankful I get to do it here, at a place that I believe in.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage