LEBANON — No quit.

If there were any words to describe the play of both teams during Cedar Crest's 30-21 win over Penn Manor in Earl Boltz Stadium on Friday night, those were it.

Each time a team put points on the board in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game, it seemed the other responded with a score of their own.

In the end, there just wasn't enough time left on the board for Penn Manor as the Falcons, behind QB Chris Danz, who had 300 yards passing and two scores, upped their record to 2-3 L-L, 2-4 overall, while the Comets fell to 0-4, 0-5 this season.

Aadyn Richards iced the win for Cedar Crest with his 27-yard score with 5:17 left in the fourth.

For the Comets, Luke Braas had 161 yards in the air and two scores — a 9-yard pass to Hunter Hoffman and 18-yarder to Isaac Hostetter.

Play of the game

All night, Danz was close to connecting with Nate Brightbill (2 catches for 74 yards) on the long play. He finally did, with a 36-yard play down the sidelines early in the third quarter. That paved the way for Richards (16 carries for 97 yards) to score from 3 yards out to give the team a lead it would not relinquish.

Quotable

“That is a good football team. We just made one more play than them." — Cedar Crest coach coach Rod Wildasin.

Notable

Kudos to Cedar Crest'a band for its awesome rendition of “Louie, Louie” in the third quarter and “Sweet Caroline” in the fourth. Not only was the music loud, but the singing and cheers by the 20 some students in the end zone, and cheerleaders brought life to an otherwise quiet stadium.

Up next

The Comets look for their first win of the season in a home contest against Solanco on Friday, while Cedar Crest takes on Elizabethtown.