The 2019-20 Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season resumes on Thursday, setting up the final month of competition before the postseason. With local swimmers and divers focused on getting their times down and their scores up to qualify for districts and states, league records could be in jeopardy.
Below are the current boys and girls L- League swimming and diving records as of January 1, 2019. Five marks were broken last season, including four boys' records. How many top finishes will be bested this season?
NOTE: For a time or diving score to be considered an official league record, it must be set at a dual meet against another L-L team or at the league championships.
BOYS
Swimming
200 Medley Relay
Hempfield (Ben Sahd, Tre Fissella, Tyler Buterbaugh, Bryson Hunter), 1:36.82 | Set on Feb. 11, 2016
200 Freestyle
Miguel Jacome, McCaskey, 1:41.64 | Set on Dec. 17, 2015
200 IM
Cody Weik, Cedar Crest, 1:53.08 | Set on Feb. 10, 2007
50 Freestyle
Charlie Gingrich, Manheim Township, 20.81 | Set on Feb. 8, 2019
100 Butterfly
Jake Houck, Donegal, 50.22 | Set on Feb. 8 2019
100 Freestyle
Cameron Hollinger, Penn Manor, 46.37 | Set on Jan. 23, 2013
500 Freestyle
Cody Weik, Cedar Crest, 4:33.34 | Set on Jan. 18, 2007
200 Freestyle Relay
Manheim Township (Jackson Prevost, Charlie Gingrich, Conor Brenton, Connor Paladino), 1:27.45 | Set on Feb. 8, 2019
100 Backstroke
Todd Wilson, Conestoga Valley, 49.78 | Set on Feb. 13, 2016
100 Breaststroke
Logan Smith, Cedar Crest, 58.20 | Set on Feb. 9, 2019
400 Freestyle Relay
Hempfield (Alec Fatta, Nick Glass, Casey Lear, Bryson Hunter), 3:13.05 | Set on Feb. 11, 2016
Diving
6 Dives
Sam Guennin, McCaskey, 239.15 | Set on Jan. 30, 2012
11 Dives
Josh Heiser, Ephrata, 355.40 | Set on Feb. 11, 2013
GIRLS
Swimming
200 Medley Relay
Warwick (Tyler Mandrell, Lauryn Ober, Sophie Guthridge, Hannah Greenway), 1:46.61 | Set on Feb. 10, 2018
200 Freestyle
Emily Cameron, Warwick, 1:51.58 | Set on Feb. 16, 2010
200 IM
Emily Cameron, Warwick, 2:02.96 | Set on Jan. 10, 2012
50 Freestyle
Emily Cameron, Warwick, 23.74 | Set on Jan. 20, 2011
100 Butterfly
Gabby Stramara, Manheim Township, 51.27 | Set on Feb. 8, 2019
100 Freestyle
Emily Cameron, Warwick, 51.27 | Set on Jan. 28, 2010
500 Freestyle
Emily Cameron, Warwick, 4:53.20 | Set on Jan. 9, 2012
200 Freestyle Relay
Cedar Crest (Nargus Harounzadeh, Sirae Riley, Dana Charles, Marsena Vranesic), 1:39.58 | Set on Feb. 9, 2001
100 Backstroke
Lisa McDonnell, Hempfield, 57.16 | Set on Feb. 11, 2005
100 Breaststroke
Emma Schouten, Warwick, 1:04.61 | Set on Feb. 9, 2017
400 Freestyle Relay
Warwick (Lauryn Ober, Tyler Mandrell, Catherine Chen, Sophie Guthridge), 3:34.25 | Set on Feb. 10, 2018
Diving
6 Dives
Brianna Digilio, Hempfield, 247.40 | Set on Jan. 23, 2013
11 Dives
Anna Tedder, Hempfield, 373.65 | Set on Feb. 6, 2002