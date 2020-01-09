pool lanes

The 2019-20 Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season resumes on Thursday, setting up the final month of competition before the postseason. With local swimmers and divers focused on getting their times down and their scores up to qualify for districts and states, league records could be in jeopardy.

Below are the current boys and girls L- League swimming and diving records as of January 1, 2019. Five marks were broken last season, including four boys' records. How many top finishes will be bested this season?

NOTE: For a time or diving score to be considered an official league record, it must be set at a dual meet against another L-L team or at the league championships. 

BOYS

Swimming

200 Medley Relay

Hempfield (Ben Sahd, Tre Fissella, Tyler Buterbaugh, Bryson Hunter), 1:36.82 | Set on Feb. 11, 2016

200 Freestyle

Miguel Jacome, McCaskey, 1:41.64 | Set on Dec. 17, 2015

200 IM

Cody Weik, Cedar Crest, 1:53.08 | Set on Feb. 10, 2007

50 Freestyle

Charlie Gingrich, Manheim Township, 20.81 | Set on Feb. 8, 2019

100 Butterfly

Jake Houck, Donegal, 50.22 | Set on Feb. 8 2019

100 Freestyle

Cameron Hollinger, Penn Manor, 46.37 | Set on Jan. 23, 2013

500 Freestyle

Cody Weik, Cedar Crest, 4:33.34 | Set on Jan. 18, 2007

200 Freestyle Relay

Manheim Township (Jackson Prevost, Charlie Gingrich, Conor Brenton, Connor Paladino), 1:27.45 | Set on Feb. 8, 2019

100 Backstroke

Todd Wilson, Conestoga Valley, 49.78 | Set on Feb. 13, 2016

100 Breaststroke

Logan Smith, Cedar Crest, 58.20 | Set on Feb. 9, 2019

400 Freestyle Relay

Hempfield (Alec Fatta, Nick Glass, Casey Lear, Bryson Hunter), 3:13.05 | Set on Feb. 11, 2016

Diving

6 Dives

Sam Guennin, McCaskey, 239.15 | Set on Jan. 30, 2012

11 Dives

Josh Heiser, Ephrata, 355.40 | Set on Feb. 11, 2013

GIRLS

Swimming

200 Medley Relay

Warwick (Tyler Mandrell, Lauryn Ober, Sophie Guthridge, Hannah Greenway), 1:46.61 | Set on Feb. 10, 2018

200 Freestyle

Emily Cameron, Warwick, 1:51.58 | Set on Feb. 16, 2010

200 IM

Emily Cameron, Warwick, 2:02.96 | Set on Jan. 10, 2012

50 Freestyle

Emily Cameron, Warwick, 23.74 | Set on Jan. 20, 2011

100 Butterfly

Gabby Stramara, Manheim Township, 51.27 | Set on Feb. 8, 2019

100 Freestyle

Emily Cameron, Warwick, 51.27 | Set on Jan. 28, 2010

500 Freestyle

Emily Cameron, Warwick, 4:53.20 | Set on Jan. 9, 2012

200 Freestyle Relay

Cedar Crest (Nargus Harounzadeh, Sirae Riley, Dana Charles, Marsena Vranesic), 1:39.58 | Set on Feb. 9, 2001

100 Backstroke

Lisa McDonnell, Hempfield, 57.16 | Set on Feb. 11, 2005

100 Breaststroke

Emma Schouten, Warwick, 1:04.61 | Set on Feb. 9, 2017

400 Freestyle Relay

Warwick (Lauryn Ober, Tyler Mandrell, Catherine Chen, Sophie Guthridge), 3:34.25 | Set on Feb. 10, 2018

Diving

6 Dives

Brianna Digilio, Hempfield, 247.40 | Set on Jan. 23, 2013

11 Dives

Anna Tedder, Hempfield, 373.65 | Set on Feb. 6, 2002