Check out the L-L League football forecast for week 4 LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Oct 9, 2020 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print For more L-L League football coverage Sports Ephrata's Swiss army knife, plus more Week 4 notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 9 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Section 4 first-place showdown highlights Friday's games: L-L League football Week 4 preview capsules JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Here are 5 key individual matchups to watch for in Friday's L-L League football Week 4 games JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sports Penn Manor senior Isaac Hostetter thankful to be back on football field after battling spinal injury JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer 3 min to read Sports Standout special teams performers, plus Week 4 picks: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 8 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Today's Top Stories Ephrata's Swiss army knife, plus more Week 4 notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 9 41 min ago Check out the L-L League football forecast for week 4 41 min ago YWCA Lancaster launches center to promote racial and gender equity 41 min ago Former Bickel's site to become Manheim's first microbrewery and gastropub 41 min ago Hundreds of Pa. child-care centers have closed, and some fear it will get worse 41 min ago Should you wear a mask when trick-or-treating? Here's what experts say 41 min ago What's open and closed for Columbus Day 2020 in Lancaster County 41 min ago West Lampeter Twp. man convicted of hiding from police in attic, crashing through the ceiling: DA's office 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Llfootball2020