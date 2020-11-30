Today's sports celeb birthday -- Nov. 30

Bo Jackson

Jackson was an amazing athlete who played in both the NFL and Major League Baseball. He is the only person to play in the Pro Bowl and the MLB All-Star Game.

After a collegiate career at Auburn on both the gridiron, where he won the Heisman Trophy, and the diamond, he was selected No. 1 overall in the 1986 NFL draft by Tampa Bay.

He chose to play baseball after he was picked in the fourth round by the the Kansas City Royals in the MLB draft.

He played five years for the Royals, was with the Chicago White Sox for three seasons and he spent his final year in baseball with the California Angels.

Bo Jackson's MLB stats via baseball-reference.com

Jackson refused to sign with the Buccaneers, but he did play in the NFL for the Raiders, then in Los Angeles, after they selected him in the seventh round of the 1987 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Raiders.

Bo Jackson's NFL stats via football-reference.com

Unfortunately, a hip injury cut short both his baseball and football careers.

Here's video of Jackson playing left field for the Royals showing off his throwing arm by cutting down Seattle Mariners base runner Harold Reynolds at the plate.

Here are Jackson highlights MLB and the NFL, including a 91-yard TD run at Seattle in a Monday Night Football game during his 1987 rookie season.

Ane here are two of the "Bo Knows" commercials for Nike.