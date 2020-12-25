Over the years, many games have been played on Christmas Day. Here's a look at four memorable contests played on Dec. 25. They are an NFL playoff game, two college bowl games -- one featuring Penn State and another Pitt -- and a 60-point performance by an NBA Hall of Famer.

Dolphins and Chiefs play longest NFL game

The Miami Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the longest game played in NFL history on Christmas Day in 1971. The game, which lasted 82 minutes, 40 seconds, was decided in the second overtime on a 37-yard field goal by Garo Yepremian.

The victory sent the Dolphins to the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs had a chance to win the contest, but kicker Jan Stenerud, who would later be inducted into the Hall of Fame, missed a 32-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in regulation.

A 42-yard field goal attempt by Stenerud in overtime was blocked.

The contest was the first postseason game ever hosted by the Chiefs and it was the last football game played at Kansas City's Municipal Stadium.

Here are game highlights as well as interviews with some of the participants.

Penn State records Fiesta Bowl win over Arizona State

The Nittany Lions beat the Sun Devils 42-30 in the Fiesta Bowl played on Dec. 25, 1977.

Steve Geise (111) and Bob Torrey (107) both rushed for over 100 yards and each scored a TD to lead a Nittany Lions ground game that totaled 268 yards. Matt Suhey ran for 76 yards and two TDs.

On special teams, Joe Lally blocked a Sun Devils punt and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown, which was the Nittany Lions first score. And Jimmy Cefalo's 67-yard punt return set up a Matt Bahr field goal, one of two Bahr kicked.

Penn State linebacker Matt Millen was named the game's the Defensive MVP

Here are highlights from the Nittany Lions 1977 season, including their Fiesta Bowl win.

Pitt tops Arizona in 9th annual Fiesta Bowl

On Dec. 25, 1979, the Dan Marino led Pitt Panthers beat the Arizona Wildcats 16-10 in the ninth anual Fiesta Bowl.

Marino, a freshman, was 15 for 29 passing totaling 229 yards. His 12-yard scoring strike to Benjie Pryor was the Panthers only TD.

Mark Schubert, who kicked three field goals in the game for the Panthers, was named the game's offensive MVP.

Here is video of the complete game. Charlie Jones is the play-by-play announcer. Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson provides the commentary.

Knicks' Bernard King scores 60

New York Knicks forward Bernard King scored 60 points against the New Jersey Nets on Christmas Day 1984. At the time, the 60 points was a single-game record for the Knicks.

That mark stood until Carmelo Anthony broke it scoring 62 in a game in January of 2014.

Unfortunately for King and the Knicks, the Nets won the game 120-114.

Here are highlights of King's 60-point performance.

Read more: