Charlie Rhoades Sr. has been gone for more than a month. But to many people, one of the finest fast-pitch players in the golden age of Lancaster County softball will always be an unforgettable athlete and an example to follow.
Just ask anyone who ever watched him pitch, or played behind him in the field, or tried to put a bat on one of his pitches with a game on the line.
“I couldn’t do enough bragging on him,’’ said Rex Giberson, a former teammate and opponent of Rhoades, the ASA of Pennsylvania Hall of Famer who passed away June 8 at age 81.
Giberson, now living in Houston, played with Rhoades on the powerful Wood Home Sales teams of the early 1970s, when the fastpitch sport drew huge crowds to Conlin Field. But he knew Rhoades from childhood, since they were relatives who grew up together in Quarryville.
He saw Rhoades develop swiftly from a 15-year-old first baseman in the Buck league into the ace of a Smithville team that won four straight league titles from 1957-60. And Rhoades, it turned out, was just getting started.
Rhoades’ competitive fire and his combination of a rising fastball and a drop pitch helped Smithville win playoff titles in its first two years (1961-62) in the highly touted Lancaster Rec League. Meanwhile, other clubs picked him up for weekend tournaments. Rarely, if ever, were they disappointed.
By 1979, when he pitched his final Rec League season, Rhoades had an overall record of 908-282 against Class A and AA teams, along with more than 50 no-hitters and 10 perfect games. He also slugged more than 200 homers, according to Giberson’s archives.
Yet none of those numbers reflects the final 10 years he spent back in the Buck circuit, Giberson said. So he’s comfortable in estimating that Rhoades pitched more than 2,000 games, winning more than half that number.
Neither do the stats show what kind of teammate he was.
“He probably got mad at me a few times, but I never saw him get mad at any teammates,’’ Giberson said. “He wasn’t designated captain, but he was a captain. He carried the bat bag. … Some of these guys are so good, they’re prima donnas. Charlie was a friend and he was a leader.’’
“Dad always told us, ‘Beat ‘em with your bat and glove, not with your mouth,’" added Bob Rhoades, one of Charlie’s three sons.
Like his older brother, Charlie Rhoades Jr., Bob Rhoades followed his dad onto the pitching rubber. But he also followed Charlie Rhoades Sr. onto the bowling lanes, where his dad rolled his way into the Lancaster USBC Hall of Fame.
Bob Rhoades remembers being with his dad at the Quarryville Rec Center, which had six lanes that dated back before the arrival of pinsetting machines. And years later, he’d bump into someone who was a pin boy back in those days.
“They used to regret when Dad walked in,’’ Bob Rhoades said, “because Dad threw the ball so hard, pins flew everywhere. … They used to try to pass (the job) onto someone else.’’
There are more than a few tales of Charlie Rhoades’ pitching feats. Stories of how he tossed three, four or even six games in a day. Giberson, for one, says Charlie Rhoades could have gone anywhere in the country and pitched, but he was a devoted family man who worked for 45 years at the Buck Company.
Seems like one way or another, he was meant to be an iron man.