Philadelphia Eagles fans who want to watch their team play this weekend will be disappointed if they are Comcast Lancaster customers. The Eagles host the New York Jets on Sunday but they will not be aired on the cable outlet that serves most of Lancaster County.
That's because, the Eagles, who have most of their games aired on FOX, will be televised by CBS this Sunday.
WHP Channel 21, the Harrisburg based CBS affiliate that is on the Comcast Lancaster menu, will carry the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game and not the Jets-Eagles contest. Both games start at 1 p.m.
WHP is required by the NFL to carry the Ravens away games when they are on CBS.
The Philly faithful who want to watch the Eagles Sunday can go to a friend's house who has one of the other cable outlets in the county, including Blue Ridge, which serves, Ephrata, Lititz and Manheim.
Blue Ridge and Comcast Marietta both carry KYW CBS 3, the Philadelphia station that will carry the Eagles.
Other options are a satellite service, a streaming service or going to a bar that will show the game.