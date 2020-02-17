ANNVILLE — Central York swarmed in the Warwick zone during the final minute of the second period of Monday's Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division elimination game at Klick Lewis Arena. With 15 seconds left in the period, the puck found Central York's Evan Bean in the slot. Bean fired a shot off the inside of the far post and in, extending the Panthers' lead to 5-2 and capping a momentum-seizing second period that carried Central York to a 9-4 victory.
With the win, the Panthers (13-9-0-0), featuring players from Central York and Northeastern, advance to face Cedar Crest in an elimination game scheduled for Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
"It's been a good run. We've kind of come together," said Central York coach David Myers, whose team won five of its final six regular-season contests to qualify for the playoffs. "We're starting to play well. It's a great time of the season to do that."
Logan Myers led the Panthers with four goals, tying the game 1-1 midway through the first period and sneaking behind the Warwick defense to give his team a 2-1 lead 88 seconds into the second period.
GOAL, Central York. It's Logan Myers, again, on a breakaway. He goes forehand to backhand to forehand to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead over Warwick with 14:32 left in the second period. pic.twitter.com/4vW0xDPhGS— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 18, 2020
"He kind of has a way of knowing when to take off," David Myers said of Logan Myers. "The kids are looking for him, and once he gets out in the open, he tends to put the puck in the net."
Myers added another breakaway goal, while short-handed, later in the second period to complete the hat trick.
"It's been happening more and more as the season went on," said Warwick coach Tim Emenheiser, "where the other team's getting a guy behind our defense. You can't let that happen."
GOAL, Central York. Logan Myers gets behind the Warwick defense and cashes in on the breakaway to tie the game at 1 w/ 6:56 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/6pkPu31Tct— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 18, 2020
Sean Barba also scored for Central York in a second period that saw the Panthers outshoot the Warriors 13-4.
The Warriors (10-7-2-1) had taken a 1-0 lead on the first of Kyle Zimmerman's three goals Monday. Jon Bergh also scored for Warwick, but Central York goaltender Conner McCaffrey made 20 saves to help his team stay alive in the postseason tournament. At the other end, Warwick's Breanna Cesavice made 24 saves before leaving the third period with an injury. Her replacement, Cody Benjamin made four saves in relief.
GOAL, Warwick. A Kyle Zimmerman one-timer on the power play, on a feed from Jack Evans. Zimmerman's second of the night ties the game with Central.York, 2-2. There's 11:31 left in the second period. pic.twitter.com/RdQCl0uP5i— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 18, 2020