YORK — After posting mutually strong defensive efforts in a hard-fought first half, both the Hempfield and Central York football teams found their respective grooves after halftime.
Hempfield and Central York alternated four lead-changing touchdowns spanning the third and fourth quarters, with the host Panthers eventually eking out a 30-28 nonleague victory Friday night at Central York High School.
Black Knights starting quarterback Tanner Hess accounted for three rushing touchdowns, the second of which gave Hempfield a 21-17 lead with 10:47 left to play.
But Central York (2-1) answered with a 50-yard jaunt by Imeire Manigault, giving the Panthers the lead for good, before Beau Pribula's 7-yard rushing touchdown extended the lead to nine.
Hess accounted for 143 yards rushing on 19 carries, adding 118 yards through the air to pace Hempfield's offense.
Turning point: After an Anthony Droege 2-yard run gave Hempfield a 14-10 lead, Central York's Mason Myers returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards. From there, Isaiah Sturgis scored on a 25-yard sweep and the race to the finish was on.
Star of the game: Manigault added a pivotal interception late in the second quarter to set up a Nick Basile 29-yard field goal, giving Central York a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Quotable: "There must have been a lot of offense in that last quarter, quarter and a half," said Hempfield coach Ron Zeiber. "(Facing Central York) you have to come here, strap it on and be ready to play because they're going to be tough, they're going to be well-coached and they're not going to make a lot of mistakes. We were, unfortunately, not able to come out on top at the end, but it was a great high school football game."
Up next: Hempfield (1-2) hosts Warwick (3-0) in the Section One opener for both teams.