Manheim Central grad Evan Simon has his best moments as a college football player Saturday.

Simon, a second-year freshman quarterback at Rutgers, played the entire second half of a 40-16 loss to Maryland. He completed seven of 14 passes for 86 yards and ran three times for 17 yards.

More importantly, he got the Scarlet Knights in the end zone twice. Rutgers trailed 20-2 at halftime, but Simon led touchdown drives that pulled his team within 20-9 and then 26-16.

“I felt comfortable on the field but we lost today so there is nothing really to be proud of,” Simon said during the post-game media availabilities.

“Losing is never fun.’’

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said he pulled starter Noah Vedral because of some hits he had taken in the first half and throughout the year.

"Noah has taken so many shots,’’ Schiano said. “I think the cumulative effect, ... when he went down, I almost said, that's it, right then and there.

“We felt like, let's try to see if we can give him a little rest and see if we can get a little spark from Evan, and Evan went in and did a pretty good job."

It was Simon’s fifth appearance of the year, which means he cannot redshirt this season.

Before Saturday, Simon had not even been the clear No. 2 QB. He had shared that role with Cole Snyder, a third-year sophomore. Snyder did not play Saturday. Neither did Gavin Winsatt, a true-freshman elite recruit who has not appeared in a game this year.

“At the end of the day, whatever it takes to win a football game is what I am comfortable with,” Simon said. “So if that’s burning a redshirt, of course.”