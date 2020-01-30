SPRING GROVE — Trust the process.
After a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday the Hempfield wrestling team, youthful though it may be, showed a resilience that belied that youthfulness, Thursday in the wrestlebacks of the District Three Class 3A team championships.
Posting a resounding 42-26 victory over Exeter, the Black Knights (15-6) advanced to the consolation semifinals where a demonstrably better, and more experienced, Central Dauphin team eliminated the Knights, 44-21.
“We sort of hit our ceiling right there,” coach Shane Mack said, noting that Central Dauphin “... was just a better team.”
CD isn’t the CD of the Peppleman family years, but the Rams still know how to win — and win they did, taking 10 of the 14 bouts.
The Knights got a win from Reagan Lefevre and falls from Dylan Bard, Braden Edwards and Ian Edwards.
For Ian Edwards, it was his 100th career victory, a milestone that may have crept up on anybody outside the Hempfield program.
“We’re super-excited,” Mack said. “He’s been consistent and dangerous in certain spots. He’s done a really good job for us.”
With the Exeter match starting at 220 pounds, Hempfield’s LoShyne Stewart (3-1), substituting for the injured Caleb Mussmon, didn’t miss a beat, beating Allen Cisneros (18-8) 11-5 and sending a message.
The message got garbled as Exeter pinned at 285, but Braden Edwards and Gio Luciano scored falls and Caleb Schultz and Clay Gainer shaved bonus, in major decision losses, cutting the Knights’ lead to 15-14.
It was as close as the Eagles (15-6) would come.
Reagan Lefevre pinned at 132 and Grant Hoover (23-12) teched out Jevin Guldin (21-10) in 3:27, 16-0 at 138.
The Stewart and Grant Hoover wins were certainly bouts Exeter expected to take, and an eight-point swing in the Knights’ favor.
Joel Dionne added a fall at 152 and the Knights closed out with falls from Russell Hanes and Gordie Hoover.
“It’s been a very good season, I’m proud of these guys,” Mack said. “We’re taking those first steps to make a run at districts, make a run at the state duals at some point. We’re just one match out.”