HARRISBURG — Cedar Crest spotted Central Dauphin a 15-0 halftime lead, then saw the wheels come completely off in a turnover-plagued third quarter, falling 36-6 in District Three Class 6A opening-round action at Landis Field.
It was a competitive game until the Falcons (7-4) turned the ball over on four straight possessions to start the second half.
Even though they didn’t score in the opening half, they moved the ball against the third-seeded Rams (9-2), and were still in the game when they received the second-half kickoff.
But an interception on the opening possession set up one Central Dauphin TD, and two more interceptions were returned for scores to turn a close game into a mercy-rule affair.
Cedar Crest’s only score came on a 12-yard Chris Danz-to-Lawson Seyfert pass on the final play of the game.
Turning point: After falling behind 22-0 early in the third quarter, Cedar Crest fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return. The defense held and got the ball back, but Danz threw a pick six on the first play of that drive, and another on the first play after the ensuing kickoff.
Star of the game: Central Dauphin running back Timmy Smith carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Key statistic: Cedar Crest turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions, two of which Central Dauphin returned for third-quarter touchdowns to put the game away.
Quotable: “Turnovers definitely hurt us,” said Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin. “You can’t beat good football teams when you turn the ball over, and they are a very good football team.”
Up next: The loss ends Cedar Crest’s season. Central Dauphin travels to face top-seeded Manheim Township in the semifinals.