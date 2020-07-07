The Centennial Conference on Tuesday announced via a news release that it would suspend intercollegiate competition for the upcoming fall semester. Its 11 member schools — including Franklin & Marshall, Bryn Mawr, Dickinson, Gettysburg, Haverford, Johns Hopkins, McDaniel, Muhlenberg, Swarthmore, Ursinus and Washington College — are looking to ensure the health and safety of all athletes and personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a follow-up release of its own, Franklin & Marshall clarified that the conference's decision would apply to all Diplomat athletic teams, regardless of division or conference status.

The conference plans to reevaluate the decision by the end of September. While it has determined that football will not be played this fall, the conference will look at the possibility of shifting some fall sports — including football — to the spring.

Here is the full statement from the Centennial Conference President's Council:

In response to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centennial Conference Presidents Council has been meeting diligently to address the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and their communities. As institutions finalize their plans for the coming year, federal, state, and local health guidance, as well as institutional policies, will guide their independent decisions regarding reopening.

Given health and other related concerns, the Centennial Conference Presidents Council has decided to suspend any inter-collegiate competition for sports scheduled for the fall semester. The presidents will reevaluate this decision by the end of September, based on work to be done by the Conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools' campuses. The presidents have determined football will not be played in the fall. The Conference will also explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring.