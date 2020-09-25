Trailing 3-0 at halftime, Cedar Crest coaches huddled around their dejected squad and passionately told them "this drive is your season."

The Falcons responded by taking the second-half kick and marched 76 yards on 12 plays resulting in a four-yard scoring pass from Chris Danz to Ethan Heisey.

It sparked a string of four consecutive scoring drives as the Falcon offense came to life in the second half and eventually overwhelmed McCaskey, 27-11, in Friday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One opener in Lancaster.

Stars of the game

Danz threw a pair of touchdown passes and Fernando Marquez rushed for two scores in the decisive second half for Crest (1-1).

Danz completed 21 of 38 passes (including seven straight after the half) for 247 yards.

Marquez finished with 90 yards on 15 carries.

Just for kicks

McCaskey got on the board first when Sam Hershey booted a 42-yard field goal with 3:16 left in the first half.

The Tornado touchdown came via a 52-yard pass from Matthew Remash to Isaac Burks with 5:12 left in the game.

The skids continue

McCaskey (0-2) has now dropped 19 games in a row and has not beaten Cedar Crest since 2012.

Up next

The Falcons return home to host Manheim Township, while McCaskey welcomes Hempfield to Tornado Alley.