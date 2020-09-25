Trailing 3-0 at halftime, Cedar Crest's coaches huddled around their dejected squad and passionately told them "this drive is your season."

The Falcons responded by taking the second-half kick and marching 76 yards on 12 plays resulting in a four-yard scoring pass from Chris Danz to Ethan Heisey.

It sparked a string of four consecutive scoring drives as the Falcons' offense came to life in the second half and eventually overwhelmed McCaskey, 27-11, in Friday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One opener in Lancaster.

Stars of the game

Danz threw a pair of touchdown passes and Fernando Marquez rushed for two scores in the decisive second half for Cedar Crest (1-1).

Danz completed 21 of 38 passes — including seven straight after the half — for 247 yards, while Marquez finished with 90 yards on 15 carries.

Just for kicks

McCaskey got on the board first when Sam Hershey booted a 42-yard field goal with 3:16 left in the first half.

The Tornado's touchdown came via a 52-yard pass from Matthew Remash to Isaac Burks with 5:12 left in the game.

The skids continue

McCaskey (0-2) has now dropped 19 games in a row and has not beaten Cedar Crest since 2012.

Up next

The Falcons return home to host Manheim Township, while McCaskey welcomes Hempfield to Tornado Alley.