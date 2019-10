It is Week 8 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football, and the section races are heating up — as are the District 3 playoff chases, as the season hits the stretch drive.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything and anything L-L League football, including a Week 8 preview, news and notes from around the league, plus the weekly predictions.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage