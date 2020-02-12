PALMYRA — Todd Griffiths closed his eyes and turned his body in front of the Hempfield net Wednesday night, as his Cedar Crest teammate, Brock Smith, wound up for a slap shot with 51 seconds left in overtime and the season hanging in the balance at Klick Lewis Arena.
Griffiths felt the puck punch his stick. He heard the roar from the crowd. And by the time he Smith as the rest of the Falcons piled on top of him in celebration, he realized he had deflected in the goal that gave Cedar Crest a 5-4 elimination-round victory over Hempfield in the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's Viola Division playoffs.
"I knew if I just put my stick there," Smith said, "He'd hit it."
GAME-WINNING GOAL, Cedar Crest. Todd Griffiths tips in Brock Smith's blast with 51.2 seconds left in overtime. Falcons rally to defeat Hempfield, 5-4. They're still alive in the CPIHL's Viola Division playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1h5uvpOgNk— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 13, 2020
The Falcons (15-5-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, kept their season alive, advancing to face the winner of Monday's elimination game between Warwick and Central York at a later date. To get there, they seized the momentum by storming back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period. The Black Knights (13-8-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, had pulled ahead with a hat trick from Hempfield's Theodore Lountzis and an insurance goal from Jack Aukamp.
"We knew there was a lot of game left," Griffiths said. "We had a whole period."
GOAL, Hempfield. Tally number three for Theodore Lountzis, who jumps on a rebound off a blast from Elias Lountzis. The hat trick gives Hempfield a 3-1 lead over Cedar Crest with 10:38 left in the second period. pic.twitter.com/hWfZ8rPuFG— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 13, 2020
Griffiths, a Lebanon junior, cut the third-period deficit to one with 12:50 left in regulation, poking in a rebound after Black Knights goaltender anc Conestoga Valley senior Joshua Griel (32 saves) knocked down a shot from Cedar Crest's Jack Allwein.
Midway through the third period, Cedar Crest's Smith netted the equalizer on the power play, jumping on another rebound off an initial shot from Luke Fisher.
"The rebound came to me," Smith said. "I didn't think twice about shooting it right there with nobody in front of me."
Hempfield took a timeout with 3:56 remaining in regulation.
"Boys," Cedar Crest coach Kerry Long said during the break in the action. "You've got them on their heels. Keep pressing."
The Black Knights managed to draw a penalty with 1:34 left in regulation. The Falcons penalty kill, anchored by Lebanon Catholic goaltender Nolan Harner (29 saves) killed it off.
"When overtime started," Griffiths said, "we were like, let's just kill the penalty and go right away."
The Black Knights'Joshua Griel keeps the game going with this save on a Cedar Crest chance w/ 2:47 left in OT. pic.twitter.com/1mPR2csqa1— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 13, 2020
While the Falcons kept their path to the Feb. 28 Viola Cup championship game at Hersheypark Arena open, the Black Knights skated off the ice together for the final time.
"They had no reason to hang their heads," Hempfield coach Devyn Laser said. "It was a good game. They played well, kept fighting for it."