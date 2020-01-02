LEBANON — It was Alumni Night at Cedar Crest on Thursday.
But before some former Falcons’ standout girls basketball players were recognized, today’s current crop of Cedar Crest performers showed off their hoop skills against Conestoga Valley.
Reese Glover scored 11 points, including a pair of game-icing, third-quarter 3-pointers, Sarah Batra chipped in with 10 points, and the Falcons feasted on 23 turnovers in Cedar Crest’s 45-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover victory over the Buckskins.
The win put the Falcons (5-0 league, 8-4 overall) percentage points ahead of Hempfield (4-0, 6-4) in the Section 1 race. It also set up a potential first-place showdown next Tuesday, when Cedar Crest pays a visit to Landisville to square off against the Black Knights, who play at Penn Manor (1-3, 3-6) on Friday.
“I’m happy with where we are,” Cedar Crest coach Jim Donmoyer said. “Everything is right in front of us. We can control what we need to do from here on out. It’s only going to get tougher now, and that starts Tuesday night. Now we’ll see where we stack up against our section, and we’ll find out a lot over the next two weeks.”
Meanwhile, CV slipped to 0-5 in league play and to 1-10 overall in a retooling season of sorts in Section 2 for the Bucks, who are still learning the stylings of first-year skipper Bill Moore.
CV had one really solid bright spot Thursday, holding Cedar Crest to two second-quarter points. But the Falcons bolted to a 12-0 lead, led 15-4 after the first quarter, and forced the Bucks into 14 first-half turnovers for a 17-7 lead at the break.
Cedar Crest put the pedal to the metal in the third quarter, outscoring CV 12-3 for a 29-10 cushion. Glover drilled a pair of wing treys during the spree, the latter giving the Falcons a safe and sound 26-8 lead with 4:11 to go in the quarter.
CV’s bugaboo Thursday: The Bucks shot just 5 for 34 from the floor.
“I thought we did some good things,” Moore noted. “We were able to get the ball inside, and we were able to get some good looks in there. The shots just didn’t fall. We’re having some growing pains, but they keep working so hard for us, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Cedar Crest out-rebounded CV 25-22, and the Falcons were clean with the ball, with just nine turnovers — zero in the first quarter, when Cedar Crest went up 12-0. Meghan Sholley had a pair of buckets during the opening run; her layup made it 12-0, and CV was forced to burn a pair of early timeouts.
Sholley chipped in with nine points and Glover had a team-high six rebounds for Cedar Crest.
Batra also had a pair of perimeter jumpers in the first quarter for the Falcons, as CV didn’t get its first hoop until Rhiannon Henry hit a 3-pointer to make it 12-4 with 1:43 to go in the first quarter.
Savannah Byers pulled down a game-high seven rebounds for CV, which returns to action Saturday in West York’s showcase event against Eastern York. L-L League neighbors Manheim Central and Solanco are also participating in that event.
