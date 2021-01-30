It was a busy night on Friday in L-L League girls basketball circles, with some mighty interesting head-to-head section matchups, plus a long winning streak was snapped. Here’s a roundup, plus plenty of notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 52, Hempfield 44 — The streak is over. Reese Glover (13 points), Kaya Camasta (season-high 11 points) and Sarah Batra (10 points) paced a balanced attack, the Falcons shot a blistering 20-for-21 at the foul line, and Cedar Crest stormed into Landisville and snapped the Black Knights’ spiffy 18-game L-L League winning streak. The Falcons (4-1 league, 4-2 overall) also forced a first-place tie with Hempfield (4-1, 4-3) atop the section charts. Glover went 11-for-12 at the line for Cedar Crest, which jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, and was ahead 23-18 at the half. The Falcons’ 29-point second-half outburst was enough to snap the Knights’ streak and force a first-place tie. Autumn Cook (11 points) and Jess Weinoldt (season-high 10 points) led the way in the scoring column for Hempfield. FYI: Both teams are right back at it with tricky nonleague games Saturday; Cedar Crest is at home vs. Wilson, while Hempfield travels to Dallastown for the Keystone Cup event. The Knights will take on Berks County power Governor Mifflin, which is 8-2 overall and 6-0 in league play.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38 — The host Dutchmen needed a win to force a first-place tie with the Blazers. It didn’t happen. Mariah Wilson popped in 21 points, Lily Lehman continued her sizzling freshman season with 18 points, and Mennonite (5-0, 6-3) used a 22-7 second-quarter spree to seize control for good and remain alone atop the section chase. A-C (3-2, 3-2) had a 13-12 first-quarter lead, but the Blazers quickly erased that for a 34-20 halftime edge. Brittany Nye bucketed 15 points for the Dutchmen, who are right back at it Saturday morning with an 11:30 a.m. nonleague date vs. Camp Hill out of the Mid-Penn.

Lancaster Country Day 51, Octorara 14 — No report.

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon 38, Hamburg 26 — Ashlyn Messinger scored 12 points, and the host Vikings overcame a third-quarter cold spell and KO’d the Hawks. NL (4-3) used a 12-4 second-quarter clip to grab a 23-14 lead at intermission. Both teams scored just two third-quarter points, but the Vikings finished fast with 13 fourth-quarter points to win it. Hamburg gets another Lebanon County squad, Elco, in a nonleague tilt Saturday afternoon.

Susquehanna Township 57, Elco 47 — Taryn Woodson popped in a game-high 20 points, and Hanna outscored the host Raiders 33-24 in the second half to subdue Elco (4-3). This was a 24-24 game at the half. Amanda Smith (16 points) and Ashley Yoh (season-high 16 points) paced the Raiders, who are right back at it vs. Hamburg on Saturday.

Also Friday in an intriguing Section 2 matchup, Ephrata never trailed, but needed a fourth-quarter spurt to hold off Warwick, as both teams got back on the court for the first time in more than a week. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* Two league games on Saturday’s slate, including the first crossover matchup this season, when Manheim Central (Section 3) welcomes Lancaster Catholic (Section 4 leader) for the 7 p.m. nightcap of a 10-game day for L-L League outfits. … Ephrata — fresh off that victory over Warwick on Friday — is at Lebanon for a Section 2 game. The Cedars will be back on the court for the first time since Jan. 18, as they’ve coped with coronavirus shutdowns. … Definitely circle that Manheim Township (4-3) at Cocalico (6-1) clash. The Eagles share the Section 3 lead with Lampeter-Strasburg, and they’ll host a Blue Streaks’ squad looking for some mo in a Section 1 race that is now all tied up, with Cedar Crest and Hempfield sharing the lead. … With snow in the forecast, Saturday’s matchups might be last games contested for a couple of days. Keep your fingers crossed.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Lebanon, 3:30

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lancaster Catholic at Manheim Central, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona, 11:30 a.m.

Solanco at West York, 11:30 a.m.

Fleetwood at Pequea Valley, 1 p.m.

Manheim Township at Cocalico, 1 p.m.

Elco at Hamburg, 1:30 p.m.

Columbia at Brandywine Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Governor Mifflin (at Keystone Cup at Dallastown) 2 p.m.

Wilson at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.

