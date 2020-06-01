From his freshman through junior years at Cedar Crest High School, Ileri Ayo-Faleye accepted the jersey number he was given at the start of each basketball season. Finally, as a senior heading into the 2019-20 campaign, he had the option of choosing his own jersey number. He went with zero.

“That was the number of (athletic scholarship) offers I had coming into the season,” Ayo-Faleye said.

A 6-foot, 7-inch guard with solid ball-handling skills and a fearless ability to attack the rim, Ayo-Faleye averaged a team-high 13.8 points a game for Cedar Crest last season. He was also a tenacious defender and a catalyst for a defensive-minded Falcons team that captured the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One crown and L-L tournament title, reached the District 3-6A semifinals and competed in the PIAA Class 6A tournament.

Nearly a full month after the completion of his senior season, Ayo-Faleye had seven offers from NCAA Division II programs. But he only had one D-I offer, which came from St. Francis (Pa.) University on April 2.

As of June 1, Ayo-Faleye now has 10 D-I offers.

What changed over the last two months?

For that answer, go to Ayo-Faleye committing on April 26 to a graduate year at Putnam Science (Conn.) Academy.

“It has to do with the stage they’re on and the players they have,” Ayo-Faleye said. “At Putnam, I’ll be playing in front of a lot of D-I coaches.”

Putnam was the Prep National champion in 2018 and co-champ in 2020, the latter a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Putnam’s top player last season was 6-3 shooting guard Hassan Diarra, a Texas A&M recruit who is ranked No. 69 in ESPN’s Class of 2020 Top 100 recruits. Eight other Putnam players from last season are headed to D-I programs.

In other words, by committing to Putnam, Ayo-Faleye essentially got with it a stamp of approval in being a D-I caliber hoopster, evidenced by the fact that he picked up eight D-I offers after deciding on Putnam.

As of June 1, Ayo-Faleye has D-I offers from St. Francis, Air Force, Towson, Saint Peter’s, Bucknell, Yale, Brown, North Carolina A&T, Central Connecticut State and Rice.

He also has interest from Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Lehigh, UPenn, Charleston, VMI, Colgate, Robert Morris, James Madison, Quinnipiac, George Washington, Hofstra, San Diego, Harvard and Princeton.

He still intends to attend and play at Putnam next school year.

“They reached out to me during the season and expressed interest,” Ayo-Faleye said. “That was a large part of me deciding to go there to get better another year or two playing against high-level competition.”

And likely garner even more D-I offers, perhaps from the brand names of college basketball.

“It’s amazing but I still have the same mindset I had when no one knew me,” Ayo-Faleye said.

Always tall for his age, Ayo-Faleye resisted the urges of some coaches over the years who wanted to stick him in the post. He instead preferred to play from the perimeter, like his favorite player Kobe Bryant, who was 6-6. Ayo-Faleye said his competitiveness also comes from watching Bryant over the years.

“I always approach each game the same way,” Ayo-Faleye said. “I’m trying to rip your head off.”

A basketball player since second grade, Ayo-Faleye became a regular varsity starter at the beginning of his junior year, when he averaged 9.5 points. He improved that average by nearly five points in his senior year.

But Ayo-Faleye, who achieved a 3.4 grade point average in high school and scored 1210 on the SAT, feels like he is just scratching the surface of his potential on the court. He hopes to begin to unleash that at Putnam, driven in part by the slight he feels in having been, “overlooked every step of the way.”

“I feel like that puts a chip on my shoulder,” he said.