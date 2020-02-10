LEBANON — It wasn’t quite as easy as the final score suggests, but Cedar Crest rolled into the semifinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs with a 59-36 defeat of Cocalico here Monday.
The Falcons got their 20th win (20-3) and earned a semi berth opposite the winner of Monday’s Elizabethtown-Lampeter-Strasburg quarterfinal. That game will be played Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
They also got past an intangible hurdle. Having locked up the L-L Section One title with a tense defeat of McCaskey Jan. 31, the Falcons ended the regular season with a 19-point loss to resurgent Manheim Township last week.
That loss dropped Crest from the third to fourth seed in the upcoming District Three 6A playoffs, and made the road through the postseason tougher, at least on paper.
“We responded well all year, to all three of our losses,’’ said Cedar Crest coach Tommy Smith. “I hate losing more than anything, but sometimes you need a loss to refocus. We were coming off an emotional victory against McCaskey, and maybe the loss grounded us.’’
The Falcons followed their usual script Monday, balanced scoring and solid man-to-man defense. They got the ball into the low post a bit more than usual, as evidenced by a team-high 16 points by 6-7 center Jason Eberhart.
“They took advantage of our weaknesses; they attacked us off the dribble,’’ Cocalico coach Seth Sigman said. “They’re Section One champs for a reason.’’
Junior guard Carter Nuneville kept the Eagles in it. He scored 26, and his short jumper just before halftime made it 24-17, with Cocalico getting the ball to start the half and some reason to believe.
“I felt like we were hanging around at the half,’’ Sigman said. “We make a three here and there, … who knows? But it didn’t happen. They’re really good.’’
The Eagles opened the second half with four straight empty possessions. Crest found Eberhart down low in the final seconds of the third quarter, and the other big, Illeri Ayo-Faleye, at the rim to start the fourth. That made it 42-27, and the suspense was about over.
The Falcons don’t seem to care who scores or need anyone to in particular. Cole Miller scored 11 on this night, in addition to Eberhart’s 16. Seven Falcons have scored in double figures this season.
Cocalico bows out at 12-12. With Nuneville back, two sophomores starting and a couple others in the rotation, some groundwork was done this winter.
“To bring a bunch of young kids into this environment and this situation is only going to help us moving forward,’’ Sigmon said.
“We’re trying to build, and we’re excited about the future.’’