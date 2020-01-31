LEBANON — Cedar Crest is a basketball team built around 6-7 twin towers, giving it an element most high school teams, and in particular most Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in 2020, can’t match.
The Falcons parlayed that element, and some big contributions from all over the roster, into an L-L Section One championship here Friday.
The Falcons barely held off McCaskey, 53-52, in a tense thriller at the Falcon Cage. It gave Crest (19-2, 11-1 in the section) it’s first Section title since 2015.
The Red Tornado, which fought gamely despite missing superb guard Elijah Terry for long stretches, falls to 13-6, 9-3 with one regular-season game remaining.
“There’s nothing better,’’ Cedar Crest coach Tommy Smith said of cutting down the net he wore around his neck as he spoke.
“Finishing the season off, winning the section championship, putting ourselves in a good place going into the playoffs, it means the world.’’
McCaskey had won 10 of 11, and beat the Falcons by 14 in Lancaster Jan. 14.
Nobody led by more than seven this time. Both sides ground through the first half without their leading scorers, Terry and Crest’s Ileri Ayo-Faleye (one of the twin towers), due to foul trouble. The Falcons also were without Trey Shutter, their second-leading scorer, who Smith said is expected to miss 15 days for an undisclosed reason.
McCaskey got a big first half from junior forward Samir Gordon and the Falcons from senior guard Grant Allwein.
But Crest kept getting good things from reserves like senior guard Carson Perlaki and junior forward Matt Smith
And the Falcons had rebounding on their side, big, all night. Somehow the size edge didn’t matter much in the first meeting.
“We weren’t ready for that moment,’’ Smith said. “I don’t know that we did anything different that what we did down there, except we just executed much better.’’
Five seconds into the third quarter Terry picked up a third foul, begged to stay in, and did, but only for a minute.
By the end of the third, the Falcons were moving the McCaskey zone around and patiently finding Jason Eberhart (twin tower No. 2) around the rim.
It seemed like the Falcons were playing downhill with a tailwind.
But it never got close to comfortable. Crest missed seven fourth-quarter free throws, and didn’t lock it up until Cole Miller made one of two at the line, to make it 53-49 with 4.4 seconds left.
McCaskey’s Makai Ortiz-Gray, who changed his uniform number from 12 to 2 for the game to honor Kobe Bryant’s late daughter Gigi, banked in a 25-footer to make it a one-point final margin.
Gordon led McCaskey with 14 points. Terry, averaging nearly 19, had 10, eight in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons got 11 points each from Ayo-Faleye, Eberhart and Allwein.
Both clubs are in the league and District Three class 6A playoffs. Crest concludes the regular season Tuesday at Manheim Twp. McCaskey is at Exeter Saturday, hosts Hempfield Tuesday and Central Dauphin East Wednesday.