Cedar Crest anchor man Kolby Bennett was OK with his team’s second-place finish Saturday at the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Bowling Championships.
“We finished second (at the regional tournament) last year and that led us to a state title,” said Bennett, whose team dropped a couple of tight games to Danville in the boys bracket finals at 222 Dutch Lanes. “So if that’s how it happens this year, I’m 100 percent more happy winning a state title.”
The Falcons were the top team in qualifying at Leisure Lanes, totaling 4,553 pins, and were the only Lancaster-Lebanon League team out of eight boys teams competing to reach the bracket finals. Their total was 209 more than No. 2 qualifier Danville, which prevailed 214-202 and 185-182 in the championship match.
“We got to the next level,” Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal said. “We didn’t have to win, but it would have been nice. However, we’re going to states, and perhaps we’ll meet them again.”
Four L-L teams lined up right behind No. 6 and final qualifier Exeter. Elizabethtown had 4,091 pins, missing the bracket finals by seven, and was followed by Northern Lebanon, Manheim Township and Cocalico.
Penn Manor, Warwick and Garden Spot also were in the field.
Cedar Crest and Danville received byes in the bracket finals. In the semifinals, the Falcons bowled Midd West, which defeated Truman 2-1 in the quarterfinals. They survived 2-1 in a tightly contested match, winning 163-160 and 172-168, and losing the second 191-190.
In that second game, Cedar Crest missed out on a tie when Bennett, going for his third strike in the 10th frame, left a 10 pin. His spare and strike in the 10th helped seal the third game.
The 10 pin was a recurring theme, with Bennett leaving one in the 10th of both games against Danville.
“My ball just wasn’t going through the pins,” Bennett said. “I was rolling it really good, but got some unlucky breaks. It happens.”
Bennett, along with Rebecca Breidegan, Jadelyn Swisher, Paige Boyd and Darren Zombro III, will make the trip to the state championships March 13-14 at North Versailles Lanes in East Pittsburgh.
Zombro, Boyd and Swisher earned spots on the regional all-star team after bowling series of 714, 685 and 672 in qualifying. Cocalico’s Tyrus and Tristan Current, with series of 700 and 698, also made the team. Swisher had the girls second high game of 279.
Penn Manor had the only girls team in the tournament, finishing ninth. Shikellamy won the girls title, beating Governor Mifflin 2-1 in the championship match.