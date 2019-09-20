LEBANON — Cedar Crest stayed undefeated and improved to 2-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play with a 34-21 win over Hempfield on Friday night.
Tyler Cruz helped the Falcons (2-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) run out to a 20-0 lead with 190 rushing yards in the first half — including a 60-yard touchdown to open the scoring, and an 18-yard touchdown on a direct snap to open the second quarter.
Chris Danz (10 for 20, 150 yards) added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cole Miller with 6:03 left in to make it a three-touchdown game.
Hempfield (0-2, 1-4) got on the board as the first half ended when Jackson Shand made a dazzling play with a defender on him to haul in a 24-yard touchdown catch.
Turning point
Hempfield cut the Falcons’ lead to six twice, in the third quarter on a 36-yard touchdown run by Anthony Droege and in the fourth quarter on 14-yard touchdown reception by Sam Hess.
But the Falcons had answers both times.
Lawson Seyfert capped a six-play, 65-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter, then Cruz finished a clock-eating 15-play, 71-yard drive to give the Falcons a 34-21 edge with 2:08 left in the game.
Star of the game
Cruz had 40 carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns.
Quotable
Three of the Falcons’ next four games are against teams that are 5-0 through the first five weeks — Warwick, Manheim Township and Wilson.
“We know we're the underdogs, but we're not going to roll over and play dead, either,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said of the upcoming stretch.
“That is something we get from our head coach — he comes in and says, 'We're the underdogs and I love it,' and we all embrace that," Cruz added.
Up next
Cedar Crest visits Warwick in one of two games that will feature unbeaten Section One teams, while Hempfield hosts Lampeter-Strasburg in the league's crossover game.