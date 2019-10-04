LEBANON — Coming off its first loss of the season, Cedar Crest bounced back in a big way Friday night, topping Penn Manor 37-10 to earn a homecoming win.
The Falcons (3-1 L-L, 6-1 overall) built a 20-3 halftime lead, sandwiching a 1-yard Tyler Cruz touchdown run between a pair of Chris Danz touchdown passes. Danz collected his second touchdown pass of the night with just 23 seconds left before halftime, finding Dalton Reinhart for a 9-yard score.
Tyler Cruz gave Cedar Crest a 27-3 lead just after halftime when he burst through the middle for a 44-yard run on the Falcons’ second play from scrimmage in the second half.
Cruz added his final touchdown of the night on a 14-yard run with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Cruz finished with 134 yards on 27 carries and also caught a pair of passes for 89 yards.
Penn Manor (1-3, 1-6) cut the deficit to 27-10 on a 23-yard run from Jared Musser. That touchdown capped a nine-play, 85-yard drive with the key play a 43-yard completion from Luke Braas to Aaron Gale that moved the Comets across midfield down to Cedar Crest's 37. Braas complete two passes for 57 yards on the drive.
Turning point: The Comets took an early 3-0 lead Aaron Gale’s 28-yard field goal. It took just five plays for Cedar Crest to answer when Danz hit Cole Miller (5 catches, 109 yards) over the middle for a 55-yard touchdown pass. That touchdown started a stretch that saw the Falcons pile up 256 yards over their next five possessions as they built a 27-3 with 11:11 left in the third quarter.
Star of the game: Danz was 13 for 22 for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
Key statistic: Penn Manor turned the ball over five times — three interceptions and two fumbles lost.
Up next: Cedar Crest visits Manheim Township in Week 8, while Penn Manor welcomes Elizabethtown in a nonleague crossover tilt.