LEBANON — Cedar Crest’s Matt Smith, a junior forward who’s maybe the Falcons’ ninth man, had all zeroes behind his name in the box score.
He aced the advanced metrics, though. How’s this for usage rate and player efficiency rating?: 2.7 seconds played, one game-clinching blocked shot.
Smith — who admitted afterward he wasn’t quite sure, amid the frenzy, what he really did — stymied Central Dauphin’s De’Von Haggans at the rim at the buzzer, and Crest had a remarkable, dramatic 45-43 District Three Class 6A quarterfinal win over the Rams here Friday.
It means the Falcons (23-3) are in the state tournament for the first time since 2015. It means they get a semifinal meeting with top-seeded Wilson at 7 p.m. Tuesday in West Lawn.
It means the Lancaster-Lebanon League champions beat the champions of the Mid-Penn Conference.
For the large, juiced-up crowd that witnessed a tense classic, it was a reminder that postseason basketball makes winter worth it.
“The gym was electric,’’ said Cedar Crest coach Tommy Smith. “The community was there, our student body was there. It’s just so much fun.’’
At halftime, Crest trailed 24-15. Star forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye had sat most of the way with two fouls. The Falcons were dug-in defensively as usual, but simply appeared incapable of scoring enough.
“We made some adjustments, to get us to do what we do better,’’ Smith said. “But the big thing was tempo. We said, ‘Let’s run at ‘em.’ ’’
So it was the Crest found another level of dug-in.
Pushing the pace allowed the Falcons to get their bigs, Ayo-Faleye (13 points) and Jason Eberhart (15), going to the rim with some space to operate. Senior guard Trey Shutter also thrived in the open court.
And the defense, the fierce man-to-man that is always this program’s calling card, held the Rams to two third-quarter points.
Crest took the lead on a twisting drive by Ayo-Faleye in the final minute of the third quarter. The Falcons pushed the lead to 37-31 midway through the fourth on a turnaround in traffic by Shutter.
They got a critical drive by Cole Miller to take a 42-38 lead into the final minute. It wasn’t easy because it never is, but Ayo-Faleye made three of four at the line in the final :28.7 to make it 45-43.
Central Dauphin had one last chance. With the Rams' shooters well-guarded, they lobbed it to Haggans down low.
And there was Matt Smith.