Cedar Crest impressively swept through Tuesday's cross country quad meet at Penn Manor.
Taking three of the top five spots in both the girls and boys competitions certainly helped the Falcons. Yet, the styles were different for each of the races.
Crest junior Gwyneth Young won the girls' race in 19:36, which was 40 seconds in front of Anna Martin of Warwick and 1:02 ahead of McCaskey's Arielle Breuninger, who was third. Falcons teammates Grace Tadajweski (21:04) and Shayla Bonzelet (21:20) placed fourth and fifth.
Those three helped the Cedar Crest girls top McCaskey 25-30, Warwick 19-40 and the host Comets 17-45.
The Falcon boys posted similar results but in much closer fashion. Winner Tommy Bildheiser sprinted to the finish in 16:52, only two seconds ahead of Warwick's Jeremy Bell.
Bildheiser and Bell were part of a pack that stayed together much of the race. Crest's Ryan Wolfe was third, only nine seconds back and McCaskey's Stephen Schousen was a mere second behind Wolfe.
Ryan Scicchitano rounded out the top five for Cedar Crest, which beat McCaskey and Warwick both by 19-42 and Penn Manor 15-52. In addition, teammate Ben McElroy placed sixth.
"We have two very different teams," said Falcons coach Brandon Risser. "On the girls' side, Gwyneth is a tremendous front runner, but I am very excited about our two-three punch of Grace Tadajweski (21:04) and Shayla Bonzelet, and we have girls stepping up in the four-five-sixth positions.
"There were some really good individuals in this (boys) race today. If our guys were going to set the pace, I thought it was good for them to be in a pack and get to the last 1.1 miles and see what happens."
Young has come a long was from what she called a mental block in her summer training. She reached out to Olympian Deena Kastor, world No. 2 ranked Taylor Ewert, PIAA champion Marlee Starliper of Northern York and Warwick grad Kate Dickow, who now runs at University of Richmond.
"Getting over that, I am hunkering down and I feel like having that mental block made me become stronger," she said. "I credit (Dickow) for most of my success.
"I am on top of the world right now. Not only individually, but our team is stacked."
Risser noticed his star handing out water to many of the other finishers. He said, "I was more proud of that than the race. She did what she was supposed to do in the race and to display that sportsmanship, that is what we want to do."
McCaskey's girls came away with two victories, 20-28 against Warwick and 19-42 versus Penn Manor. The Warriors defeated the Comets 26-29.
"We have 11 girls on the team, and they are all underclassmen," Red Tornado coach Mike Craighead said. "We have a good one-two punch and we have a nice group of hard-working kids that come and work hard every day. It's the best year I've had coaching."
Warwick picked up a pair of wins on the boys' side, edging McCaskey 27-29 and topping Penn Manor 18-45. The Tornado beat the Comets 18-39.